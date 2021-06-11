Pokemon GO: Slowpoke Spotlight Hour guide

Pokemon GO will be putting on a total of five Spotlight Hour events during the month of June. Trainers are interested in knowing how they can make the most of Slowpoke's upcoming feature.

The dual Water/Psychic-type Pokemon, Slowpoke, will soon be starring in a Spotlight Hour. On June 15th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, Slowpokes will spawn much more frequently in the wild than normal.

For players that didn't get enough of Slowpoke and its evolutions during the "A Very Slow Discovery" event, fortunately, this Spotlight Hour will give them a chance to catch a few more of the creatures.

Here’s the info on all the new Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, Mega Raids, and events coming your way in June! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/kCkKinGsSy — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 28, 2021

How to take advantage of Slowpoke Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Spotlight Hours have been a favorite feature of Pokemon GO by players ever since they began. Trainers that haven't gotten their fill of Slowpoke after the recent event revolving around the Pocket Monster will have one extra hour to "Catch 'em all!" on the evening of June 15th.

While Slowpoke isn't the strongest Water or Psychic-type, the mon certainly still has its uses in the mobile game. As a Generation I Pokemon, it's also an opportunity for many fans of the franchise to sink their teeth into some quality nostalgia once again.

Of course, with the drastically increased spawn-rate of Slowpokes from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., players will have a fantastic opportunity to possibly encounter the creature's shiny form.

To make the most of the Slowpoke Spotlight Hour, players should keep the following tips in mind:

Make room in Pokemon inventory prior to the event for an abundance of Slowpokes

Stock up on Pokeballs before the Spotlight Hour day arrives

Save Berries to use during the event when catching Slowpokes

In addition, players that have been planning on transferring some of their Pokemon should hold out on doing so until the event starts. That's because trainers will earn twice the normal amount of species candies for each transfer they initiate during Slowpoke Spotlight Hour. That goes for all Pokemon transfers, not just Slowpokes!

With the ridiculous amount of Slowpokes that will be popping up in the mobile game and the 2x transfer bonus, trainers will have a superb chance to rack up enough candy to evolve Slowpoke into the more powerful Slowbro.

We’re hearing reports that Giovanni will have Shadow Ho-Oh in his grasp! Complete the Team GO Rocket Special Research, A Seven-Colored Shadow, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Ho-Oh!! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/XRO6LoGt27 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 11, 2021

