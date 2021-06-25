Every "Together We Raid" update coming to Pokemon GO this summer

Several updates to raids will be implemented into the Pokemon GO mobile game this summer as a part of Niantic's "Together We Raid" movement.

Raid battles have certainly become one of the most well-received features to be added into Pokemon GO. They not only give players a chance to test out Pocket Monsters against strong opponents, but also the opportunity to catch rare and powerful Pokemon that can be used on their teams.

This article explores all of the new features that Niantic has announced will be arriving in Pokemon GO raids this summer.

In celebration of four years of Raid Battles and five years of Pokémon GO, we’re excited to announce the latest raid-related updates coming to Pokémon GO! #TogetherWeRaid https://t.co/dEGCnkcAbz pic.twitter.com/hbpH3XW9L2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 24, 2021

How will raids in Pokemon GO change with the new updates?

The most significant change that will occur in Pokemon GO as part of the "Together We Raid" update is how players will be rewarded for participating in a raid battle.

A system known as "Trainer Achievements" will be added to raids that players can strive for in order to win medals. Some of the goals to complete will include:

Dealing the most overall damage

Making the final attack

Using the tallest Pokemon in the raid

Keeping one Pokemon in for the longest duration out of all raid participants

Connecting to the raid from the furthest distance

Use a Mega-Evolved Pokemon in the raid

Use more charged attacks in the raid battle than any other trainer

The other most exciting aspect of the "Together We Raid" update is that the raid arena will be getting an entirely new look. While the exact details remain unknown for now, it seems likely that raid battles are going to get a lot more fun and intense with new animations.

Like many Pokémon GO Trainers, Jessica is looking to level up and get better at Raid Battles! How about we show her the strength of our community by helping her along the way?



Help Jessica on her journey by sharing your best raid tips here! #TogetherWeRaid pic.twitter.com/zCk3EwS5Xh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 24, 2021

Other than the addition of Trainer Achievements and a fresh look for the raid stadium, all Niantic has mentioned is that there will be some standard "quality-of-life" updates implemented as well.

