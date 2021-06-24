Pokemon GO: Level requirement guide

Pokemon GO players new to the game have plenty to figure out, and accessing the full functionality of the game is a priority.

Unlike many mobile games, Pokemon GO encourages players to progress significantly before giving them full access to the game's modes and mechanics. Instead of just letting players loose after a short tutorial, trainers have multiple game unlocks based on what their trainer level is.

Though most of these function unlocks will be available fairly quickly, one in particular is quite late in the leveling process. With Niantic raising Pokemon GO's level cap to 50 recently, players have had an even more daunting climb to the top.

Pokemon GO: What functions unlock at certain levels

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO trainers will acquire plenty of goodies as they accrue experience and level their avatar up, mostly in the form of helpful items. However, there is also the subject of what unlocks in the game itself when a player climbs the leveling ladder. At level 1, players will only have access to basic features and the ability to perform Research Tasks. However, that will quickly change and the world of Pokemon GO will expand as a player progresses.

Breaking down what unlocks are available, these are the trainer level milestones that will need to be reached for each unlock:

Level 5 - Unlocks Team selection, gyms, raid battles, and Special Research Tasks. Potions, Revives, and Raid Passes are also unlocked.

Level 8 - Unlocks the ability to interact with Team GO Rocket both in balloon and Pokestop form. Razz Berries are also unlocked for use.

Level 10 - Unlocks inter-player Pokemon trading and battling. Super Potions, Golden Razz Berries, and Evolution items are also made available.

Level 12 - Great Balls become usable by the trainer.

Level 14 - Nanab Berries unlock for use.

Level 15 - Players will now have access to Hyper Potions and Fast TMs.

Level 18 - Pokemon GO players will now be able to use Pinap Berries on Pokemon.

Level 20 - Trainers will unlock the ability to use Ultra Balls.

Level 25 - Players will unlock Max Potions and Charged TMs for use.

Level 30 - Max Revives become available to the player.

Level 38 - Pokemon GO players will be capable of nominating a real-world location to become a Pokestop if it is approved by Niantic and the community.

Level 40 - Trainers are given access to XL Candies, which can be used to level up their Pokemon past their previous limits.

Level 43 - Trainers will unlock a free trainer pose in their avatar customization menu.

Level 45 - A free Level 45 Hat will be made available to customize the player's avatar.

Level 47 - An additional trainer pose will be made available to customize players' avatars.

Level 49 - To continue the high-level outfitting, players will receive Level 49 boots for their avatar.

Level 50 - At the current peak of trainer levels, players will unlock a free Level 50 Jacket to complete their appearance customizations from leveling.

Read More: Shiny Corsola will debut in Pokemon GO this summer

Edited by Gautham Balaji