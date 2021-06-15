The best Ultra League team in Pokemon GO in June 2021

Pokemon GO's Battle League Season 8 is currently ongoing. June 14th has brought new twists and turns to Ultra League's meta and has heralded the return of the Premier Cup.

With a new season comes new Pokemon teams, and while there is no definitive best team due to the nature of the game, there are some incredibly solid ones that can help players go on a win streak. Pokemon and move choices will always come down to player preferences and strategies, but sometimes, certain teams can synergize and truly excel in the current meta against other Pokemon GO trainers.

To help Pokemon GO trainers secure their ideal team for Pokemon GO's Ultra Battle League, here are some suggested picks.

Pokemon GO: Suggested Pokemon depending on team role

Before delving too deeply into which Pokemon fits which situation, it's important to define the roles in competitive PvP set forward by Pokemon GO's community. These roles are vital to understanding what a Pokemon is asked to do in a certain capacity as opposed to being thrown out haphazardly. The roles are, according to the Pokemon GO community site PvPoke:

Leads: Put plainly, these Pokemon thrive when used at the very beginning of battle. They are at their best when the player has their shields available and can apply pressure and win protracted fights if necessary. Because of this, they should be the first Pokemon in any Pokemon GO Battle League player's lineup.

With the defined roles in mind, the current Pokemon GO Ultra League meta picks for each role can be broken down by Pokemon and ideal moveset:

Leads

XL Talonflame with Incinerate, Brave Bird and Flame Charge.

XL Abomasnow with Powder Snow, Weather Ball and Energy Ball.

XL Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow, Weather Ball and Energy Ball.

XL Registeel with Lock On, Focus Blast and Flash Cannon.

XL Galarian Stunfisk with Mud Shot, Rock Slide and Earthquake.

Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot and Moonblast.

Articuno with Ice Shard, Icy Wind and Hurricane.

XL Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow, Weather Ball and Dazzling Gleam.

Swampert with Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon and Earthquake.

XL Shadow Nidoqueen with Poison Jab, Poison Fang and Earth Power.

Closers

XL Registeel with Lock On, Focus Blast and Flash Cannon.

Regice with Lock On, Blizzard and Earthquake.

Shadow Raikou with Volt Switch, Wild Charge and Shadow Ball.

XL Galarian Stunfisk with Mud Shot, Rock Slide and Earthquake.

Regirock with Lock On, Stone Edge and Focus Blast.

XL Steelix with Dragon Tail, Earthquake and Crunch.

Shadow Magnezone with Spark, Wild Charge and Mirror Shot.

Ho-Oh with Incinerate, Brave Bird, and Earthquake.

Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot and Moonblast.

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock, Wild Charge and Ice Punch.

Switches

Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot and Moonblast.

XL Galarian Stunfisk with Mud Shot, Rock Slide and Earthquake.

XL Politoed with Mud Shot, Weather Ball and Blizzard.

XL Shadow Politoed with Mud Shot, Weather Ball and Blizzard.

Altered Giratina with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak.

XL Zangoose with Shadow Claw, Close Combat and Night Slash.

Shadow Suicune with Snarl, Bubble Beam and Ice Beam.

XL Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow, Weather Ball and Energy Ball.

XL Registeel with Lock On, Focus Blast and Flash Cannon.

Chargers

XL Talonflame with Incinerate, Brave Bird and Flame Charge.

Gengar with Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball and Shadow Punch.

XL Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow, Weather Ball and Energy Ball.

Swampert with Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon and Earthquake.

XL Shadow Politoed with Mud Shot, Weather Ball and Blizzard.

Lucario with Counter, Power-Up Punch and Shadow Ball.

XL Shadow Nidoqueen with Poison Jab, Poison Fang and Earth Power.

XL Politoed with Mud Shot, Weather Ball and Blizzard.

Shadow Articuno with Ice Shard, Icy Wind and Hurricane.

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock, Drill Peck and Thunderbolt.

Attackers

XL Registeel with Lock On, Focus Blast and Flash Cannon.

XL Steelix with Dragon Tail, Earthquake and Crunch.

Cresselia with Psycho Cut, Grass Knot and Moonblast.

Suicune with Snarl, Bubble Beam and Ice Beam.

Altered Giratina with Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak.

XL Galarian Stunfisk with Mud Shot, Rock Slide and Earthquake.

XL Clefable with Charm, Moonblast and Meteor Smash.

XL Abomasnow with Powder Snow, Weather Ball and Energy Ball.

XL Umbreon with Snarl, Foul Play and Last Resort.

XL Mandibuzz with Snarl, Foul Play and Aerial Ace.

