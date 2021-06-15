Pokemon GO: How to find Giovanni in June 2021

In Pokemon GO, Giovanni is Team GO Rocket's undisputed boss with a history of cruelty and ruthlessness to back up his nefarious schemes.

To find and defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to put in a significant amount of work defeating his grunts and lieutenants. It takes a determined player and a few particular items, but tracking down Giovanni and battling his Shadow Legendary Pokemon is possible and well within the reach of most players in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Using the Super Rocket Radar to spot Giovanni

Image via Niantic

In order to track down Giovanni in Pokemon GO, players will need to assemble a Super Rocket Radar. Before they can do this, they'll need to assemble three standard Rocket Radars and take down Team GO Rocket Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo. Once Giovanni's underbosses are out of the way, all that is left is to battle the maniacal kingpin himself.

To break down the process to find Giovanni, players will need three particular items in certain quantities in order to finally reach the penultimate battle:

Mysterious Components - These components are collected by defeating Team GO Rocket grunts in battle, either at Pokestops they have taken over or via overhead balloons that they sometimes travel in. After collecting six components, they can be combined into a Rocket Radar. In order to get to Giovanni, Pokemon GO players will need a total of 18 Mysterious Components to assemble the needed Rocket Radars.

Defeat grunts, assemble radars, defeat Arlo/Cliff/Sierra and then Giovanni's appearance will be close at hand. Defeating him will be another story entirely, but it is nonetheless doable with the right Pokemon battle team at the ready.

