Pokemon GO: How to beat Arlo in June 2021

Arlo is making a comeback in Pokemon GO with Sierra and Cliff in June, but with a decent team, no trainer should have any trouble against him.

Similar to in the main series games, Team Rocket loves Poision-types. As part of this trend, Arlo now leads with Shadow Venonat: an unevolved Pokemon with loads of weaknesses. This should be a free KO for most trainers. This change was implemented in the Luminous Legends Y event, and due to this Arlo has some new Pokemon in the back that can be difficult to deal with. Bring these Pokemon, though, and the Arlo battle will be a swift and easy victory.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Pokemon can deal with Arlo's team?

All of the Pokemon in this guide will also be more common Pokemon that many trainers should have access to. If anyone is lucky enough to have legendaries like Kyogre, Lugia and Yveltal, then they shouldn’t have a problem with Arlo.

Not only does Arlo always lead with Venonat, but there are specific Pokemon that he will choose to send out second, as well as another set of Pokemon of which he will pick his final option. His second Pokemon can be either Manectric, Crobat or Ursaring, and his final Pokemon can either be Scizor, Magnezone or Vileplume. Trainers can exploit this by bringing Pokemon that counters these options.

Thankfully, Arlo’s team has one major weakness: Fire-types steamroll all of his Pokemon. They beat Venonat, Scizor, Magnezone, Vileplume and have neutral matchups against everything else. Two Pokemon that can be good here are Arcanine and (surprisingly) Camerupt.

With a 227 Attack stat, Arcanine should have no trouble with the Pokemon on Arlo’s team. It also has enough stamina for a charge move or two. Camerupt is useful in this battle simply because of its typing. It can Earth Power Manectric as well as Overheat the other Pokemon.

As Camerupt’s utility would suggest, Ground-types are also good to bring to this matchup. They resist Electric attacks from Manectric and Magnezone. In particular, options like Steelix and Golem dominate this matchup since they resist Crobat’s moveset and most or Ursaring attacks as well. Trainers will have to take caution with Ursaring, though, since it gets access to Close Combat.

For any trainer that wants to be extra prepared for this match, they should bring a Fighting-type. Along with Fire and a Ground Pokemon, they will have a trio that perfectly covers Arlo’s team. The Fighting-type is essentially only to counter Ursaring, but it could do well against a potential Magnezone at the back.

As it turns out, anyone who got to rank 5 in the Battle League just received a free Mienfoo encounter. This could come in handy, as its evolution, Mienshao, can be an excellent choice in this battle. Mienshao has a high 258 base Attack, so it’s Brick Breaks are guaranteed to get solid damage on Ursaring and Vileplume. It also gets access to Stone Edge, which could potentially eliminate Crobat.

