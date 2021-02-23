The best moveset for Arcanine in Pokemon GO

Arcanine is a great addition for plenty of team comps on Pokemon GO, regardless of whether the team is for PvE or PvP.

With the Kanto Cup now a part of Pokemon GO, many players may want to incorporate Arcanine for the first time.

If players choose to use Arcanine for their team, they should deploy the right movesets to make sure the Pokemon is the most effective.

In Arcanine setups, the best charged move to use is always constant. Fire Blast should be equipped whether Arcanine already has it or a player needs to use a Charged TM.

For Fast Attacks, the move will change depending on offense or defense. If players want a defensive Arcanine, Thunder Fang should be used. Though Arcanine is a Fire-Type Pokemon, the Electric-based Fast Attack gives the Pokemon some versatility.

The offensive Fast Attack is different and is generally the best option for players using Arcanine, especially in PvP battles. Fire Fang is the best offensive option to use. Like the Charged Attacks, if Arcanine doesn't already have the move, use a Fast TM until the move is equipped.

Pokemon GO Kanto Tour: How to get Arcanine

Recently, Pokemon GO has had plenty of events that culminated in the Kanto Tour, which started over the weekend. The event kicked off on February 20.

Anyone that purchased the Kanto Tour Pokemon GO ticket and chose the Red version was able to catch plenty of Growlithe Pokemon. Using an incense item would cause six different Pokemon to appear based on the ticket, and Growlithe was one of the options. Unfortunately, there weren't many other options to get Growlithe and Arcanine in the event unless players traded or had the ticket.

It's possible that Growlithe or Arcanine will appear in raids later this week. If not, it would, at the very least, offer a high-quality option for Growlithe and Arcanine.

During the rest of the week, while the Kanto Tour tapers off, a Kanto Cup is available in the Battles section of Pokemon GO. The rules dictate that players can only make use of any of the 151 Pokemon from the original Kanto Region. For that reason, battle players may want to get their hands on an Arcanine.