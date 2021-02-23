Best movesets for Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno in Pokemon GO

Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno are all appearing in Pokemon GO raids for the remainder of the week, making it the perfect time to catch any one of them.

In order to get them, players should be on the lookout for five-star raids that include both the Legendary birds and Mewtwo.

What are the best movesets for Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres in Pokemon GO?

Articuno moveset in Pokemon GO

Articuno is an Ice and Flying-type Pokemon as well as a dual-type like the other two legendary birds.

The best moves for Articuno are all Ice-based. The moves will depend on whether a player wants Articuno for a defensive purpose or an offensive purpose.

Whatever the case, the Charged Attack on Articuno should be Ice Beam. However, the Offensive Fast Attack should be Frost Breath, while the Defensive Fast Attack should be Ice Shard.

Zapdos moveset in Pokemon GO

The second of the three Legendary birds, Zapdos is Electric and Flying dual-type. Unlike Articuno, the types of moves used for offensive or defensive purposes change pretty drastically in Zapdos' case.

For offensive, players should use Drill Peck as a Charged Attack in order to get more moves off in a faster time period, which will burn shields. Thunder Shock is the best Offensive Fast Attack, but players may require an Elite TM to use it. In such a case, players can use Charge Beam instead.

Charge Beam should also be used for the defensive option. However, the charged move should be different, and players should equip Zap Cannon for a significant hit.

Moltres moveset in Pokemon GO

Moltres uses the same fast attack regardless of whether the moveset is based on offense or defense. As a Fire and Flying dual-type, Moltres utilizes Fire Spin as the best option for a fast move in both cases.

For Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO, Moltres also uses the same move in both cases. The move is Sky Attack, but it will require an Elite TM to even use. Therefore, other moves should be substituted without the TM. Players can use Ancient Power or Heat Wave as charged alternatives to Sky Attack.