Pokemon GO: How to beat Sierra - June 2021

In Pokemon GO, the road to Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni is guarded by his three most staunch trainers.

Sierra is part of that triplet, and she has a new group of Pokemon on her battle team for the month of June. Trainers who had been used to countering her previous team should plan and change their strategies accordingly, as it will take some different Pokemon and moves in order to continue bringing Sierra down a peg.

Though they can be tough, the Team GO Rocket leaders are beatable, and Sierra is no different from her comrades Arlo and Cliff.

Pokemon GO: Countering all of Sierra's Pokemon

Image via Niantic

Sierra's team of Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO will begin with Sneasel each time, serving as the lead on the team before the bigger hitters come out to fight in her second and third team slots.

Fortunately, thanks to type weaknesses and an established meta of Pokemon moves for beating the Rockets, taking down Sierra's team in Pokemon GO can be made much easier. The rock-paper-scissors nature of the game makes for weaknesses in any trainer's team, and the super effective damage dealt can help clear Sierra's Pokemon out of the way faster.

For Pokemon GO trainers looking to counter Sneasel, they can try using:

Lucario using Counter and Power-Up Punch.

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Machamp using Counter and Close Combat.

Blaziken using Counter and Focus Blast.

Hariyama using Counter and Superpower.

Emboar using Low Kick and Focus Blast.

Once Sneasel has been beaten, things get trickier. Sierra will send out one of three Pokemon between Ampharos, Gliscor, or Granbull. It won't be apparent which Pokemon will be selected until they hit the field, so gameplanning for them can be tough. All the same, there are effective counters dependent on which Pokemon she selects.

To counter Ampharos, Pokemon GO trainers can send out:

Groudon using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Therian Landorus using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Excadrill using Mud Slap and Earthquake.

Rhyperior using Mud Slap and Earthquake.

Incarnate Landorus using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

When it comes to beating Gliscor, effective counters include:

Mamoswine using Powder Snow and Avalanche.

Weavile using Ice Shard and Avalanche.

Glaceon using Ice Shard and Ice Beam.

Galarian Darmanitan using Ice Fang and Avalanche.

Mewtwo using Confusion and Ice Beam.

Articuno using Ice Shard and Blizzard.

Beating Granbull in Pokemon GO can be made much easier using these Pokemon and moves:

Metagross using Bullet Punch and Meteor Smash.

Dialga using Metal Claw and Iron Head.

Roserade using Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb.

Genesect using Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb.

Excadrill using Metal Claw and Iron Head.

Jirachi using Confusion and Doom Desire.

Once her second Pokemon is down and out, Sierra will bring the last of her Shadow Pokemon team out to play. This Pokemon can be either Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion. These three Pokemon are very disparate in their types, but still have their weaknesses the same as any in Pokemon GO.

Countering Houndoom can happen in many ways, but is made easy by:

Tyranitar using Smack Down and Stone Edge.

Terrakion using Smack Down and Close Combat.

Kyogre using Waterfall and Surf.

Rhyperior using Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker.

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Swampert using Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon.

If Sierra decides to send out Kingdra, trainers can send out:

Palkia using Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor.

Dialga using Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Haxorus using Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw.

Rayquaza using Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Gardevoir using Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Togekiss using Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

If Drapion makes an appearance instead, ideal Pokemon GO counters include:

Therian Landorus using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Excadrill using Mud Slap and Earthquake.

Rhyperior using Mud Slap and Earthquake.

Incarnate Landorus using Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod