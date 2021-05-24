The best moveset for Machamp in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has had Machamp for a while now, though with the game's persistent updates, trainers are interested in finding out what the Pokemon's current best moveset is.

Machamp is a superb Fighting-type Pokemon. The creature has impressive stats all-around. That includes 234 in Attack and 207 in Stamina. The only drawback is the mediocre 159 it has in the Defense category. As a Fighting-type Pokemon, Machamp is boosted by the effects of cloudy weather in the mobile game.

Curious what the best moveset is for this muscular Pocket Monster? Look no further than this article.

Machamp can wield a variety of powerful Fighting-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Machamp is an extremely popular Pokemon for trainers to use in Pokemon GO. The bulky Pocket Monster is one of the best when it comes to Fighting-types. It can be utilized when battling against other players and is exceptionally effective against certain types of Raid Bosses.

The only time Machamp is vulnerable is when matched up against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type Pokemon in battle. Regardless of the moveset, trainers should generally avoid using this beast against those types of foes. Machamp really excels when facing Bug, Dark, and Rock-type opponents in battle.

Machamp's best Fast-Attack

When it comes to the ultimate quick-move for Machamp to utilize in Pokemon GO, it is essential for a player to make use of the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Therefore the best option is the Fighting-type move Counter, although Karate Chop is not a bad second choice.

Machamp's best Charged-Attack

In order for this moveset to have maximum effectiveness in Pokemon GO, each of Machamp's attacks need to take advantage of STAB. The enhanced damage inflicted by Pokemon that use their assigned type's moves can be the defining factor in winning a battle. This is why the best-charged attack for Machamp to be equipped with is Dynamic Punch.

Pokemon GO trainers with a Machamp will only make the Fighting-type stronger by ensuring it knows Counter and Dynamic Punch.

