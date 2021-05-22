What are Sneasel's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is currently featuring Sneasel in tier one raids, and players need to know the Pokemon's weaknesses and how to counter it effectively in battle.

Trainers not only want to know how to defeat Sneasel so they can complete the raid, but also to gain an opportunity to catch the Dark/Ice-type Pocket Monster. There is no better time to learn Sneasel's shortcomings in battle, because Team GO Rocket leader Sierra currently has one of these creatures in her rotation.

This article reveals all of Sneasel's weaknesses in Pokemon GO, making it easy for a player of any skill level to emerge victorious in battle.

Trainers, the Luminous Legends Y event has started in some areas around the world! https://t.co/SYISqECR3v pic.twitter.com/crKyNtK6Bl — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 18, 2021

How to defeat Sneasel in Pokemon GO

Whether it be in the core series Pokemon games, anime, or POGO, ultimately the key to winning a battle comes down to type-effectiveness.

Sneasel is a dual Dark/Ice-type Pokemon, giving it a wide variety of weaknesses against other types. Sneasel is weak against the following types:

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Rock

Steel

Out of all of these, the Pocket Monster is particularly weak against Fighting-type foes in battle. Fighting Pokemon are able to deal massive damage bonuses against Sneasel because this type of mon is supereffective against both Ice and Dark-types. Players must take note that Sneasel has resistances when going up against Psychic, Dark, Ghost, and Ice-type opponents.

Use one of the following Pokemon against Sneasel to knock it out in no time:

Lucario: Being a Fighting/Steel-type, this Pokemon will wreak havoc on Sneasel. A good move combination is Counter and Aura Sphere.

Machamp: A Fighting-type that will dominate Sneasel if it knows the moves Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Blaziken: This Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon will annihilate an enemy Sneasel with the moves Counter and Focus Blast.

Conkeldurr: Will conquer the Ice/Dark-type by using the fast-attack Counter paired with the charged-attack, Dynamic Punch.

Using one/mutliple of the above Pokemon when battling a Sneasel will yield a Pokemon GO player victory, whether it be in raids or against the Team GO Rocket leader Sierra.

Upon defeating Sneasel in a raid, trainers will gain an encounter with the Pocket Monster and have a chance to capture it. Additionally, beating Sierra's Shadow Sneasel will garner players an opportunity to add the mon to their team.

Trainers, we’ll be holding a Special Weekend event with selected partners on May 29–30! Some bonuses will be available worldwide, even for Trainers without a ticket. Learn more: https://t.co/BF6CoYuuSH pic.twitter.com/xR5rIVepsD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 21, 2021

