Pokemon GO: What are Clefable's weaknesses?

The Fairy-type Pokemon, Clefable, often poses quite a threat to players of Pokemon GO when they face it in battle.

Clefable is the final evolution of the baby Pokemon, Cleffa. This Pocket Monster wields some decent stats in its final form. Clefable sports a 178 in Attack, 162 in Defense, and a 216 in Stamina.

Fairy-types are some of the hardest creatures to counter in Pokemon GO. This article uncovers all of Clefable's weaknesses and provides players with a list of the best counters to use against it in battle.

Remember, Trainers! Throughout the entire Season of Discovery, you’ll earn twice the XP from Research Breakthroughs. Keep making those discoveries, Trainers! 🔎 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 5, 2021

Related: Pokemon GO: What are Fairy-types weak against?

How to defeat Clefable in battle in Pokemon GO

The best method to defeat any Pokemon in battle is to use the correct type of creature against it.

As a Fairy-type Pokemon, Clefable is only especially vulnerable against two other types: Poison and Steel-type.

Players should avoid using Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Fighting-type Pokemon against this beast because it has built-in resistances against those types.

Here are the best Pokemon to use to counter Clefable in battle:

Metagross - A dual Psychic/Steel-type, Metagross can take advantage of one of Clefable's primary weaknesses. This creature should be equipped with the Steel-type moves Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash to inflict maximum damage.

Excadrill - Both a Ground and Steel-type, Excadrill won't have any problem dealing with this Fairy-type. The best moveset for Excadrill to know in this battle scenario is Metal Claw and Iron Head.

Roserade - A magnificent representative of Grass and Poison-types, Roserade can harness the power of Poison-type attacks to knock Clefable out quickly. If Roserade knows the fast move Poison Jab and the charged move Sludge Bomb, the battle will be over in the blink of an eye.

Gengar - One of the most potent and powerful Poison-types, Gengar makes for an excellent counter to use against Clefable. If the dual Ghost/Poison-type has the moves Lick and Sludge Bomb in its arsenal, Clefable won't stand a chance.

Using any of the above mentioned Pokemon or a combination of them will allow players of Pokemon GO to take care of Clefable with ease.

Trainers, Galarian Slowpoke has made its Pokémon GO debut! You can evolve it into Galarian Slowbro, too. Have you collected these Pokémon yet? pic.twitter.com/4Csas9adS5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 10, 2021

Also Read: How to complete Pokemon GO’s "A Very Slow Discovery" collection challenge

Edited by suwaidfazal