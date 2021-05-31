How to play Pokemon GO without moving in 2021

Pokemon GO is heavily centered on movement and exploration, but in the real world it can be difficult to stay on the move sometimes.

However, Niantic has taken into account players hoping to stay in one place and still reap rewards. Additionally, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the devs have tweaked Pokemon GO's mechanics to better suit those aiming to keep their distance.

Though players will be somewhat limited without traveling in Pokemon GO, there are still activities to be enjoyed. Some players may opt to perform "GPS Spoofing" to trick their devices into changing their location, but this is considered an illegal exploit and can result in disciplinary bans.

Pokemon GO: What features are available while stationary?

Image via Niantic

Even though Pokemon GO rewards players who stay mobile, there are still a number of activities that can be enjoyed without moving much, more so depending on the location that the player finds themselves in. If there are nearby Pokestops, players may reap more benefits than if they are more isolated. This will also apply to players with a sizable and active friend list. Activities stationary players can enjoy include:

Using Incense to spawn Pokemon at the trainer's location for one hour.

Using Lure Modules on a nearby Pokestop if applicable. The lure will remain for 30 minutes and spawn additional Pokemon close to the stop. Different types of lures can also attract different types of Pokemon, giving Pokemon GO players some choice of which types they can make available to catch.

Using Remote Raid Passes to participate in gym raids with other trainers on their friends list. Thanks to the tweaks Niantic has implemented during the pandemic, Pokemon participating in remote raid battles are stronger than they would have been previously, encouraging long-distance raid battles.

Battling in Pokemon GO's Battle League: this is a strictly online and distanced feature allowing players to battle each other using teams of three Pokemon. There are different leagues with different rules and banned Pokemon, but are a great way to earn rewards and pass the time in the event a player is stationary.

As a game that inadvertently benefits those that stay mobile and in populated areas, Pokemon GO can be a bit unforgiving at times. However, the methods listed can hopefully bring some enjoyment and reward for those that aren't able to be in populated areas or move around significantly.

