Shiny Corsola will debut in Pokemon GO this summer

Shiny Corsola will be making its long-awaited Pokemon GO debut on July 22nd, 2021.

Corsola is a Water and Rock-type and is weak against the Grass, Ground, Fighting, and Electric types of Pokemon. Usually, it is seen as a pink, coral-shaped figure.

This Pokemon is one of the many region-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Trainers have to travel to different areas of the world in order to get the chance to catch certain Pokemon, such as Tauros, Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan, Heracross, Corsola, etc.

Corsola is one of the most elusive and sought-after Pokemon. The chance to finally encounter the baby blue Shiny version of this coral Pokemon has been an exciting thing to come in the Pokemon GO world for trainers and fans alike.

Finding Shiny Corsola in Pokemon GO

The light blue Shiny Corsola only found in tropical locations in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a part of a new initiative, Air Adventures, that began in Japan, Pokemon GO hopes to help people establish wonderful travel memories. It couldn’t come at a better time, considering the pandemic restrictions are all lifting.

This Coral Pokemon only spawns in the tropics, near the sea. A Pokemon trainer will need to travel to this area of the world to encounter it or trade with a fellow Pokemon GO trainer.

However, lucky trainers who can get to a tropical coast should take advantage of cloudy or rainy weather, as Corsola is boosted by that kind of weather, making it more likely to come out at that time.

Unlike other events that have recently taken place in Pokemon GO, this debut will not have a time limit. Therefore, there is no need to rush to fly to the tropics to find this baby blue Pokemon.

