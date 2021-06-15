What to expect from Pokemon GO's Solstice event in 2021

With the days getting longer in the Northern Hemisphere and the nights getting longer in the Southern Hemisphere, the Pokemon Go Solstice event is right around the corner.

June 2021 is packed with activities for trainers. From all the new releases with Raids and the Season of Discovery, trainers everywhere are looking forward to the mystery releases for the Solstice event in Pokemon GO.

From Thursday, June 17th, 2021, at 10:00 AM, to Sunday, June 20th, 2021, at 8:00 PM, the 2021 Solstice event will occur. The details of this event have been minimal.

What is known is that the Northern Hemisphere will encounter summer-themed Pokemon. The Southern Hemisphere will encounter winter-themed Pokemon.

What to expect from the Solstice event in Pokemon GO

One of the biggest perks of this event is the rare Pokemon that trainers encounter. Part of what makes them so unique is that they can only be engaged once during the event and hold a high trade value.

Previously, certain Pokemon have changed regions, such as Lunatone and Solrock (Image via Niantic)

Therefore, if a trainer is lucky enough to capture a Pokemon from the Solstice event in Pokemon GO, it's recommended not to transfer but save it for a valuable trade.

In previous years, during the Solstice event, new Pokemon have been released, such as the Shiny Clefairy in 2020. In addition, certain Pokemon have also changed regions, such as Lunatone and Solrock.

Some Pokemon fans can expect to spawn more during this event in the Northern Hemisphere are:

Solrock

Summer form Deerling

Oddish

Sunflora

Espeon

Petilil

Bellsprout

At the same time, the Pokemon that are expected to spawn more in the Southern Hemisphere are:

Lunatone

Snover

Sneasel

Snowy Castform

Umbreon

Munna

On June 17th, 2021, at 10:00 AM, there will also be a surprise Legendary Pokemon entering five-star Raids. Fans can stay tuned on June 16th, 2021, to gather more details about this special event in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Ravi Iyer