What are Psychic-Type Pokemon weak to in Pokemon GO?

The Psychic typing is home to some of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Though many are typical glass cannons, some Psychic-types can be threatening all-rounders or sturdy tanks. With this in mind, players may need a few pointers when going up against one in the Battle League or in a Raid Battle.

Every type in the Pokemon franchise has a small list of types it does better against (strengths) and a small list of types that it does worse against (weaknesses). When preparing for battle, knowing a Pokemon's strengths and weaknesses is the key to great performance, especially in critical moments.

While analyzing the Psychic typing, it's helpful to keep an eye on some of the type's most glaring weaknesses and how to exploit them. With Pokemon GO's battle system guaranteeing that every Pokemon involved will take damage, it will help to have a grasp on offensive and defensive counters.

Analyzing the Psychic Typing in Pokemon GO: Various weaknesses detailed

First off, players should take mental notes of all the types that have an advantage over Psychics in Pokemon GO. Ghost, Dark, and Bug-types have the offensive advantage over them, while Dark, Steel, and even other Psychic-types have the defensive advantage.

The archetype for Psychic-type Pokemon throughout the franchise is typically a glass cannon. This means that many Psychic-type Pokemon prioritize their damage output over their defense stats, making them fairly easy to outlast with the right Pokemon.

Umbreon

Which Pokemon best counters a glass cannon Psychic-type? A defensive tank, Dark-type, of course. Umbreon is the most easily accessible Dark-type tank in the game, only costing 25 Eevee candy and some of the player's time if they have already used Pokemon GO's famous nickname trick.

Umbreon's access to Dark-type charged attacks in Pokemon GO also gives it the upper hand against Psychic-type attackers. Due to its high defense and resistance to Psychic-type attacks, this Pokemon is almost guaranteed to get a few charged attacks off before going down. This also makes it a great anchor for Raid Battles.

Scizor

Scizor has the best of both worlds as an offensive counter and a defensive check against Psychic-types in Pokemon GO. Sporting a Steel typing for tanking Psychic moves and a Bug typing for dishing out powerful Bug-type attacks against Psychics, Scizor is one of the most reliable Pokemon to bring against Psychics.

While an ordinary Scizor will do the trick, trainers who want to go the extra mile can bring their Mega Scizor to a Psychic-type Raid Battle to comfortably carry their Raid Team in the damage department. Its Steel-typing also gives it some utility as an anchor while it is Mega Evolved.

Spiritomb

Everybody loves a good Ghost-type Pokemon, except Psychic-types, of course. Spiritomb is one of the more unique Ghost-types as it prioritizes its defensive utility over other Ghost-types like Gengar or Chandelure who prioritize attacks. Spiritomb also brandishes a secondary Dark typing, giving it a layer of resistance.

Though it may be tricky for players to get their hands on, this is a Pokemon worth every bit of effort, thanks to its pure Defensive qualities. Bringing Spiritomb to a battle in Pokemon GO will almost certainly force the opponent to switch out their Psychic-type unless it is Gardevoir, which has a secondary Fairy-typing.

