How to get Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Eevee's Dark-type evolution Umbreon, which was first introduced in Pokemon's Generation II, is a popular Pokemon in Pokemon GO both for its appearance and its battle potential.

Since it sports a high defensive stat and survivability, Umbreon is a popular pick in battles to buy time and close out matches with its ability to take significant punishment and deal it back out to enemies.

Because of its popularity, Pokemon GO trainers will often seek out a way to obtain an Umbreon of their own. Since Eevee has so many evolutions, each one is slightly different (aside from Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon, which are usually randomized). However, there's a one-time trick players can use to obtain the evolution they want without meeting any requirements.

Pokemon GO: The two ways to evolve Eevee into Umbreon

Umbreon, as its name might imply, is tied to nighttime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Umbreon is Eevee's Dark-type evolution, it makes sense that its evolution is tied to night. This is further shown by its Psychic-type counterpart Espeon, which evolves during the daytime. There is also a trick that exists in Pokemon GO that can force evolution into any Eevee-lution one time without meeting any of the evolution requirements. However, once this nickname-based trick is used, it cannot be used again on the same account.

The normal way to evolve Eevee into Umbreon is to set the desired Eevee as a Buddy Pokemon and travel a minimum of 10 kilometers with it. Once that distance has been traversed, players will want to feed their Eevee 25 candies and evolve it at nighttime while the Eevee is still the player's buddy. This will transform it into Umbreon.

Be careful, as the Eevee must remain the player's Buddy Pokemon during evolution and if players activate the evolution during the daytime they will get Espeon instead. If a player has evolved an Umbreon before, they can check the "evolve" button of their Eevee to see if Umbreon's silhouette is present on the button, confirming what their Eevee will become.

Additionally, if a Pokemon GO player hasn't evolved an Eevee into an Umbreon yet, they can do so with the popular nickname trick. This trick requires changing a player's Eevee's name before feeding them the candies and evolving them.

There are multiple nicknames that change Eevee into its different forms, but the one that players will want to use for Umbreon is "Tamao." After changing Eevee's name to Tamao players can initiate the evolution process with candies as usual. This will force the game to evolve Eevee into Umbreon for this one time without traveling with the Eevee or evolving it at night.

Keep in mind, however, that the nickname trick only works once per Eevee-lution per Pokemon GO account, so once players get their Umbreon from the nickname trick they'll need to go back to the conventional method.

