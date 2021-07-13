The best teams for the Great League Remix Season 8 in Pokemon GO (July 2021)

Season 8 of the Pokemon GO Great League has arrived, which means Season 8 of Great League Remix is also here.

Deciding on teams for the Great League Remix can be a bit of a nightmare. With Remix, trainers cannot use the top 20 used Pokemon by Trainers Rank and above. This means that trainers won’t be able to rely on old Galarian Stunfisk or Medicham to win games.

The meta really opens up here, and some Pokemon once thought to be ordinary are put in a position to shine. These are some excellent teams for any trainer who is stumped on what to bring.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which teams can cover the meta for Pokemon GO Great League Remix Season 8?

Before deciding on a team, it’s important to note which Pokemon are banned. These are the top 20 Pokemon in the Great League meta that can’t be brought to Remix:

Venusaur

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Marowak

Meganium

Azumarill

Politoed

Umbreon

Skarmory

Swampert

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Medicham

Altaria

Defense Forme Deoxys

Bastiodon

Toxicroak

Scrafty

Galvantula

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

As for teams, one team that can work well is a combination of Steelix, Mandibuzz, and Cresselia.

Since Galarian Stunfisk is banned from this event, Steelix can be a decent substitution with the same typing. Mandibuzz is a great partner for Steelix since it resists Ground attacks that hit Steelix hard. Cresselia also buffs the defensive capabilities of this team in a big way.

Another team that can work well is Zweilous with Steelix and Granbull. While Zwellious’ evolution, Hydreigon, is known for dropping colossal damage, Zwellious can use some strong attacks on its own.

Since it’s quadruple weak to Fairy moves, bringing a Steel safe swap like Stellix is also necessary. Granbull adds more offensive pressure with Charm.

One last team that trainers might want to try out is a combination of Diggersby, Cresselia, and Froslass. Diggersby is a great Pokemon to build around since not only is it quite strong, but it also is only weak to Fighting-type moves. So what better way to support it than with two Pokemon that can swap into Fighting moves?

