Every banned Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Great League Remix Season 8 (July 2021)

Beginning in Pokemon GO's Battle League Season 7, Great League Remix is a fresh and flipped take on the traditional Great League meta, forcing trainers to think differently to get ahead.

Banning many of the most popular picks for Great League, the altered meta is quite different from the traditional Great League when it comes to the composition of trainers' battle teams.

Pokemon such as Diggersby, Mandibuzz, and Nidoqueen have shot up the PvP ranking charts for Great League Remix as the conventional chart-toppers were hit with the ban hammer. For Pokemon GO players making their first entry into the remixed league, keeping this particular list of banned Pokemon in mind should prevent headaches down the road.

Pokemon GO: All Pokemon currently banned in Great League Remix Season 8

When it comes to any Pokemon GO battle, be it PvE or PvP, preparation is important. By analyzing Great League Remix's current ban list, trainers can hopefully head off any impending problems with their battle party and focus on the appropriate Pokemon they wish to use instead of powering up or teaching moves to those that don't qualify.

As of Season 8, these are the Pokemon currently banned in Pokemon GO's Great League Remix:

Azumarill

Meganium

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Marowak

Politoed

Umbreon

Venusaur

Swampert

Skarmory

Pelipper

Defense Forme Deoxys

Vigoroth

Altaria

Medicham

Scrafty

Galvantula

Toxicroak

Bastiodon

Talonflame

Galarian Stunfisk

Additionally, much like the original Great League, this particular PvP mode has a CP cap of 1500. As many will notice, the ban list comprises almost entirely of the typical top picks within Great League.

This is certainly by design, as many players have complained to Niantic that they tend to see the same Pokemon rotated throughout Great League. This is to be expected to some degree, as strategies will always prefer certain Pokemon who perform better than others, but at the very least Great League Remix can offer a reprieve from that.

Though the remix has its own list of top picks in its meta, they are diversified somewhat from the original Great League, and the variety can go a long way for some PvP trainers.

Since Niantic appreciates variety within Pokemon GO much like the community, the list of banned Pokemon may shift in accordance with changes in Battle League's selections overall.

While there is no concrete proof of this yet, it would be a horrible waste of Great League Remix's capabilities if the Pokemon banned constantly remained the same.

