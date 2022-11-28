Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour November 29: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

November is coming to an end in Pokemon GO, and players can look forward to a couple of events. The final Spotlight Hour of the month will be held later this week, and this time, the limelight will be on the Owl Pokemon Hoothoot.

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO is an excellent opportunity for players to catch a large number of featured Pocket Monsters and evolve them into the best ones. These events also consist of exclusive bonuses that further incentivize players to participate. The November Spotlight Hours have already featured Duskull, Croagunk, Porygon, and Petilil over the last few weeks.

This article provides readers with details regarding this week’s Spotlight Hour and how best they can prepare for it.

Hoothoot will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on November 29

This week's Spotlight Hour will be held on Tuesday, November 29, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, allowing trainers from around the world to participate in the event. As mentioned above, this week’s limelight falls upon the dual-type Normal and Flying Pokemon Hoothoot.

Introduced back in Generation 2, the Pocket Monster will appear more frequently in the wild, and players can take advantage of its increased spawn rate. Trainers can also evolve Hoothoot into Noctowl with the help of 50 Hoothoot Candy.

The increased spawn rate of the Pokemon also allows players to catch the required number of Hoothoot Candy to make the evolution happen. Players should check the critter’s stats and IV before making it transform. The best move set for Noctowl to use in Gym battles is a combination of Wing Attack and Sky Attack.

Spotlight Hours often give trainers a great chance to catch an alternative visual variant of the featured pocket monster. For this week’s event, some Pokemon GO players could also be fortunate to come across a shiny variant of Hoothoot. Shiny Hoothoot, sporting a more visually vibrant yellowish tinge, can evolve into a Shiny Noctowl, which has a slight greenish hue instead of the usual brown.

This week’s Spotlight Hour has an event bonus of 2x evolution XP. Players are best advised to hold off on any evolutions they wish to make before the event so that they can best utilize the incentive by doing so during the course of the Spotlight Hour.

In preparation for the Spotlight Hours, players should make sure they have enough Pokeballs and space in their Pokemon Storage Box. They can also utilize other in-game items like Lucky Egg (to boost XP earned over a short period of time), Incense (to boost spawn rate over a short period of time), and Star Piece (to boost Stardust earned over a short period of time).

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: Pokémon GO's December events have been announced with the Season of Mythical Wishes beginning serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: Pokémon GO's December events have been announced with the Season of Mythical Wishes beginning serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/E3BDgOrTQb

The December content and the upcoming Season of Mythical Wishes have been revealed for Pokemon GO players to check out. A gala time awaits players over the festive season, featuring a two-day Community Day, among other things.

