Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes: All wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more

The Season of Light is over in Pokemon GO and Mythical Wishes have arrived. The new season brings its own bonuses, wild spawn changes, Research Breakthrough encounters, and plenty more for players to sink their teeth into. Mythical Wishes also mark the debut of XXS and XXL pocket monsters in the wild.

Mythical Wishes began on Thursday, December 1, at 10 am local time and will run until Wednesday, March 1, 10 am local time. Players have already learned about the December 2022 content schedule with the new season, which includes the already announced Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day and the two-day Community Day event.

The latter recaps the featured Community Day pocket monsters from 2021 and 2022.

Pokémon GO



This article provides readers with details about wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, and more for Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, and more in Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes

Wild pocket monsters spawns for Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Cities

Pidgey (Shiny variant is available)

Meowth (Shiny variant is available)

Alolan Grimer (Shiny variant is available)

Granbull

Gulpin

Patrat (Shiny variant is available)

Lillipup (Shiny variant is available)

Forests

Venonat (Shiny variant is available)

Victreebel

Scyther (Shiny variant is available)

Cottonee (Shiny variant is available)

Morelull

Mountains

Ponyta (Shiny variant is available)

Rhydon

Pupitar

Makuhita (Shiny variant is available)

Drilbur

Archen (Shiny variant is available)

Ruffet (Shiny variant is available)

Water

Poliwhirl

Goldeen (Shiny variant is available)

Vaporeon

Clamperl (Shiny variant is available)

Tirtouga (Shiny variant is available)

Inkay (Shiny variant is available)

Mareanie

Northern Hemisphere

Spinarak (Shiny variant is available)

Castform (Shiny variant is available)

Beldum (Shiny variant is available)

Turtwig (Shiny variant is available)

Chimchar (Shiny variant is available)

Piplup (Shiny variant is available)

Pidove (Shiny variant is available)

Southern Hemisphere

Ledyba (Shiny variant is available)

Treecko (Shiny variant is available)

Torchic (Shiny variant is available)

Mudkip (Shiny variant is available)

Castform (Shiny variant is available)

Starly (Shiny variant is available)

Gible (Shiny variant is available)

The Research Breakthrough encounters for Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Galarian Mr. Mime (Shiny variant is available)

Delibird (Shiny variant is available)

Bagon (Shiny variant is available)

Deino (Shiny variant is available)

Furfrou (Natural) (Shiny variant is available)

Goomy

Permanent bonuses, including PokeStop, will guarantee gifts and Incense will be more effective while trainers are moving. The Mythical Wishes seasonal bonuses in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pokemon who are engaging in Remote Raids will do more damage

Trainers who have more than level 31 will always obtain 1x XL Candy from each trade

Every trainer will get one additional Candy for every trade

Trainers will be able to open 40 Gifts every day

Trainers will be able to send 125 Gifts every day

Pokémon GO



Team up with other Trainers on December 3 from 2–5 p.m. for the chance to battle Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert!



Team up with other Trainers on December 3 from 2–5 p.m. for the chance to battle Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert!

The first event to kick off Mythical Wishes is Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day, which is set to be held on December 3, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. The occasion will mark the debut of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert, along with unique event bonuses that readers can check out here.

