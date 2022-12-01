Pokemon GO Egg hatches Mythical Wishes: 2km, 5km, 10km, and Adventure Sync rewards

Mythical Wishes is now live in Pokemon GO as trainers gear up for the festive season to kick off in all its glory. With the new season come a host of events, debuts, spawn, and egg hatch changes. Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day is set to be the first event of the season and is scheduled to be held in the first week of December.

Pokemon eggs have been a staple in the long-running franchise, and trainers are well aware of their mechanics in the mainline video game series. In Pokemon GO, eggs can be found by interacting with the Photo Disks PokeStops and Gyms, and as an Adventure Sync reward, provided trainers walk a certain amount in a week.

These eggs can potentially contain a variety of Pocket Monsters, and this article explains which Pokemon has a chance of hatching from which eggs during Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO.

Everything to know about 2km, 5km, and 10km egg hatches in Pokemon GO Mythical Wishes

The potential hatches from the 2km eggs are as follows:

Smoochum (Shiny variant is available)

Azurill (Shiny variant is available)

Budew (Shiny variant is available)

Mantyke

Bergmite

The potential hatches from the 5km eggs are as follows:

Chingling

Snover (Shiny variant is available)

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Mareanie

The potential hatches from the 10km eggs are as follows:

Tirtouga (Shiny variant is available)

Archen (Shiny variant is available)

Noibat (Shiny variant is available)

Rockruff (Shiny variant is available)

Togedemaru

Jangmo-o

The potential hatches from the 5km eggs obtained through Adventure Sync rewards are as follows:

Shinx (Shiny variant is available)

Cranidos (Shiny variant is available)

Shieldon (Shiny variant is available)

Happiny (Shiny variant is available)

The potential hatches from the 10km eggs obtained through Adventure Sync rewards are as follows:

Bagon (Shiny variant is available)

Beldum (Shiny variant is available)

Gible (Shiny variant is available)

Deino (Shiny variant is available)

Rockruff (Shiny variant is available)

Adventure Sync is a game mechanic that measures how much a trainer has walked in a week, prepares a summary, and rewards the player based on that at Monday 9 am local time every week. Pokemon GO players will receive 5km eggs for walking 25km and 10km eggs for walking 50km.

In December 2022, Mythical Wishes will feature a litany of events in Pokemon GO for trainers to immerse themselves in, including the two-day Community Day event, which will recap earlier featured Pokemon from 2021 and 2022. The complete list is as follows:

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day - Dec 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time

Mythic Blade - Dec 6 to Dec 11 from 10 am to 8 pm local time

Elite Raids - Dec 10 at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time

Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research - Dec 10 to Dec 11 from 10 am to 10 pm local time

December Community Day - Dec 17 to Dec 18 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time

Winter Holiday Part 1 - Dec 15 to Dec 23 from 10 am to 10 pm local time

Winter Holiday Part 2 - Dec 23 to Dec 31 from 10 am to 8 pm local time

Winter Wonderland - Dec 24 to Dec 25 from 10 am to 8 pm local time

Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day - Dec 24 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day is set to mark the debut of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert, whom players will be able to encounter in Mega Raids. To learn more about the event, readers can check out the details here.

