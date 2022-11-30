Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Egg Moves

Since its grand release, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been the subject of talks throughout the community. Several Pokemon franchise enthusiasts are now trying several things to test their in-game limits. One of the aspects being experimented with is Egg Moves, which are moves that can be passed down from one Pocket Monster to another through breeding.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet selective breeding technique can pass down one move from the male parent to its progeny. The biggest advantage it can offer is that the hatchling is able to learn a move that it was originally unable to do. There are two known ways to make this possible in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with regular breeding or with Mirror Herbs.

Steps to get Egg Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the aforementioned ways to get Egg Moves is Breeding, a technique that breeds two different Pokemon in the same Egg Group. You will need to set up an in-game Picnic and the two Pokemon that are supposed to breed with each other need to be in your party. The duo needs to include a male and female for them to successfully breed.

While it may take some time, the two Pokemon in your picnic will eventually breed and an egg will materialize in the basket. Taking certain sandwiches can speed up the breeding process and once the breeding is complete, the egg Pokemon will have the inherited move.

You can repeat this process as many times as you want in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as hatching multiple Pokemon can offer you several Pokemon that have unique Egg Moves in their original class.

Mirror Herbs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find breeding a bit time-consuming or complicated, and Mirror Herbs can come in as a handy alternative for them. With Mirror Herbs, you can pass down Egg Moves from one Pokemon to another. The major advantage of this technique is that it doesn't share breeding's limitations.

One has to purchase a Mirror Herb first, which is available at the Delibird Presents store in Cascarrafa. The cost of Mirror Herb is 30,000 coins, a hefty price to pay.

Once you have the required amount of coins, give the Mirror Herb to the Pokemon that is chosen to inherit the moves. Next, you have to make it forget moves until it has free slots to learn the new one. Then, you need to find the Pokemon that owns the desired move you wish to inherit on the chosen fighter. Put both the receiver and giver in your party and all the other Pokemon in the Box.

Chris Bondie @tails230 The Egg System in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet is pretty outrageous. When you leave your Pokemon along at the picnic to make eggs, do beware! Leave them along for too long (Which only seems to take just One minute) and you'll have a basket filled with like 7 eggs! XD The Egg System in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet is pretty outrageous. When you leave your Pokemon along at the picnic to make eggs, do beware! Leave them along for too long (Which only seems to take just One minute) and you'll have a basket filled with like 7 eggs! XD https://t.co/TT7ErZ6VWm

Here are the steps to follow to achieve your goal:

Press X and open the Menu.

Select Boxes.

Select the Pokemon that you need to move from your Party by pressing A and then use the left joystick to move all of them to the Box.

Press X while out in the wild and then select Picnic.

Wide open space is needed with no other trainers in the vicinity to start a picnic.

Wait for a minute or two.

Make sandwiches and interact with your Pokemon.

Finish the picnic by pressing Y and then check the summary of the Mirror Herb ingested Pocket Monster.

Egg Move will be inherited from the other Monster.

The only shortcoming of this technique in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that any moves that are learned through TMs can't be transferred. But overall, it is a very reliable way to learn Egg Moves on the platform.

