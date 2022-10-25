5 things Pokemon GO players wish they could change

No video game is perfect, and Pokemon GO is no exception. With each passing update, it seems that the community is getting more and more dissatisfied as time goes on. With this in mind, a lot of players have taken to social media to state what they personally would like to change to make the game better.

Whether it be the need to grind gyms in order to purchase things from the shop or a fix to the game's spawn rates, players everywhere are starting to vocalize their concerns. A lot of these ideas have the interest of the consumers in mind; something many feel that Niantic has lost all sight of.

So, what exactly does the community have to say in regards to the topic at hand? Here are five different things players would do to fix Pokemon GO and make it a more enjoyable experience.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO: 5 fixes that should be implemented soon

1) Remove the coin limit

A frequent topic brought up in this post is the limit to the number of coins that players can earn by defending gyms with their own Pokemon. Many feel that the strict restriction is a bit predatory and encourages toxic behavior around gym control.

With the current limit of 50 coins per day, players have to be aggressive if they want to withhold their gym control and gain a crumb of premium currency without paying for it. With the recent increase in microtransaction prices in certain countries, this problem is only going to get worse, and therefore, players want it to change.

2) Bring back old spawn rates

Nowadays, it is a rare occasion to encounter an evolved creature in Pokemon GO. In the past, when the catalog of Pocket Monsters in the game was much smaller, it was not uncommon to find second-stage evolutions like Nidorino or Haunter out in the wild. Some players even found wild Dragonite and Charizard on their journey.

As the roster expands, the chance for players to find rare creatures in the mobile title seems to only shrink. This has left many veteran players with a bitter sweet feeling after the release of each new monster as they know it will only take them further and further from the good ol' days. Restoring the original spawn rates will help ease this dread.

3) Removal of seasons

A surprising one for sure, some fans have requested the removal of the seasons. While they set a great tone for the content to come, they mess with the general spawns throughout the entirety of Pokemon GO. Many trainers on the subreddit have even commented that they cannot remember when they last saw a Rattata.

The length of these seasons being several months leads to spawn rates getting stale and the overall experience feeling lackluster after the first couple of weeks. While this does not mean players want to see the content updates go away, it does mean they should have less impact on general spawn rates.

4) Environment-based spawns

When Pokemon GO was first announced, many players were excited to see how the spawns would work. When the title did release, it was as accurate as many could have expected; living close to water would yield higher chances for Water-type Pokemon to spawn, cities yielded Rattatas and Pidgeys, etc.

However, as the roster expands and seasons influence the creatures that generate in an area, the spawns seem to be a bit more stagnent and depend more heavily on the ongoing event. This has led to some more than questionable spawns for many players. Hopefully, this will be addressed in the upcoming map update.

5) Easier way to send gifts

The more a trainer plays Pokemon GO, the more friends they are sure to make. While this is always a great thing, it can lead to some tedious clutter when attempting to send and open gifts from all of their friends. With this in mind, many players would like a way to quickly send and open gifts from those on their list.

This would be an easy change to implement as it would only require the addition of an "open/send to all" button. However, if players want to send a postcard, the use of this button may not be the most practical. Nevertheless, its addition would make the process much quicker.

