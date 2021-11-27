Can Rattata be shiny in Pokemon GO?

At the end of the Season of Mischief in Pokemon GO, trainers can catch a bunch of shiny Pokemon, including Rattata.

Rattata is a Pokemon most fans should be familiar with. It can be found along the earliest routes in both the Kanto and Johto regions. As the Season of Mischief comes to a close, Rattata will be part of a very special series of Spotlight Hours where trainers can score more shiny Pokemon.

Special Spotlight Hours feature shiny Pokemon

During the Mischief Unbound event, Rattata will be the first of four Spotlight Hours that will happen in a row. Fortunately, shiny Rattata can be caught as well. Shiny Rattata trades its purple fur for a gold coat.

In fact, all four Spotlight Hours will feature shiny Pokemon. The full list of Spotlight Hours and their dates are as follows:

November 26: Rattata

November 27: Sableye

November 28: Pikachu

November 29: Beldum

Although Spotlight Hours usually last from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, these special Spotlight Hours will last from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time each day.

In addition to these shiny Pokemon, trainers can even catch shiny legendaries during the Mischief Unbound event. In addition to the Spotlight Hours will be Raid hours, where trainers can take their shot at catching some legendary Pokemon.

The Kanto legendary birds will have Raid hours in the new event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These Raid hours will actually take place during the typical time frame for Spotlight Hours (6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time). A full list of the Pokemon and the dates they will be available on are as follows:

November 26: Legendary Brid Trio (Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres)

November 27: Heatran

November 28: Legendary Titans (Regirock, Regice and Registeel)

November 29: Swords of Justice (Virizion, Cobalion and Terrakion)

Both Trainer Candy and Catch XP will be doubled during the Mischief Unbound event. Trainers will also be able to form change their Hoopa into Hoopa Unbound.

This alternate form of Hoopa has almost unrivaled strength. Its Attack stat grows all the way to 317; for context, that’s higher than even Mewtwo’s Attack stat.

Edited by R. Elahi