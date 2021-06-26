Pokemon GO: Aipom Spotlight Hour guide

Pokemon GO's final Spotlight Hour event of June will be focused on Aipom. There are several ways for players of the mobile game to take advantage of Aipom's feature.

On June 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, Aipom will be popping up all over every trainer's map. It will be a fantastic opportunity to collect enough Aipom candies to evolve the creature into Ambipom.

This article dives into how to make the most of Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour by taking advantage of everything the event has to offer.

How to benefit the most from Aipom Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

There are few events enjoyed as much as Spotlight Hour is by players of Pokemon GO. It doesn't require much of a time commitment and garners trainers a chance to benefit from several perks.

While Aipom isn't the most exciting Pokemon to be featured in a Spotlight Hour, the beast will certainly still have its uses if evolved into Ambipom. There's no better opportunity to do that than during this event.

Besides making sure to leave 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. free on their schedules come June 29th, players should also do the following to prepare for Aipom Spotlight Hour:

Stock up and make sure to have plenty of Pokeballs before the event starts

Make room in Pokemon inventory for an abundance of Aipoms

Keep Berries to use once the Spotlight Hour begins to make catching easier

Click on every Aipom that spawns for a chance to encounter its shiny version

Players can take advantage of one more bonus that will be active during the last Spotlight Hour of June. Every Pokemon caught between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. will garner a trainer twice the normal amount of Stardust. That goes for every species successfully captured, not just Aipoms.

Aipom Spotlight Hour will be a great chance for Pokemon GO players to rack up on Aipom candies and Stardust. As always, there will be a better chance of encountering the Pocket Monster's rare shiny version with the increased spawn-rate.

