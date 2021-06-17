Pokemon GO: Bidoof Breakout event guide and details

Pokemon GO players are getting an event to really "sink their teeth into" according to Niantic, and it's no surprise it features the small and comical Bidoof.

From June 25th at 10:00 a.m. to July 1, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time, Bidoof will run rampant in Pokemon GO. It will appear more often in the wild, in raids, and as a Field Research reward encounter. Because of the increase of Bidoof appearances, players will also have their chance to encounter its shiny form. Shiny Bidoof takes on a honey-golden color by comparison to its standard brown fur.

On certain days, Bidoof will be able to know certain moves they otherwise don't learn as well.

Pokemon GO: Bidoof Breakout analysis

There's a lot to unpack in such a short event, and there will be plenty to do throughout its course. These include teaching Bidoof certain moves, a Bibarel that knows an impressive charge move, a change to Team GO Rocket encounters, and XP bonuses, special Research Tasks and even gift stickers. The event is certainly long enough to complete all of the content, but it won't quite be the Luminous Legends event with respect to length.

Taking a closer look at this Pokemon GO event, the schedule for it can be segmented into multiple parts:

When certain moves can be learned for Bidoof

Depending on the day of the event, Bidoof will know attacks they ordinarily can't learn. On Thursday, July 1st, 2021, Pokemon GO players can use a Charged TM to teach Bidoof these moves. After the event, it will take an Elite Charged TM to teach the moves, making the event a prime opportunity to learn them at a reduced cost.

During the listed days, players will be able to encounter Bidoofs that have learned these moves:

Shadow Ball - From Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Thunderbolt - From Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Ice Beam - From Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

At any point in the event, players can evolve their Bidoof into Bibarel. This Bibarel will in turn learn Hyper Beam as a charged move, which is an attack that does pretty well in battle compared to many charged moves.

Team GO Rocket changes

It seems as though even the sinister Team GO Rocket is taking advantage of this event, as they will be converting more Bidoof into Shadow Pokemon. This is an opportunity for Pokemon GO trainers to capture a Shadow Bidoof for either battle or purification.

The special Research Story

To make this Bidoof event a little more special, Pokemon GO will also be releasing an event-specific Research Story. Once players complete its tasks, they will receive a special Bidoof Hat avatar customization item.

XP bonus timelines

To further incentivize catching Bidoof in droves, Niantic has set up increased XP gain for Pokemon GO players during the event. To break down the XP gain:

2x Catch XP will be available from Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

3x Catch XP will be available Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

4x Catch XP will be available from Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

With such a large amount of content available in this event for such a short time, Pokemon GO players will want to dive in for different reasons, but Bidoof has truly brought them all together for the month of June.

