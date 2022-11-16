Exploring Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Legendaries, Professors, themes, and more

The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature new fighters, two version-exclusive professors, the box art Legendaries, and a new multiplayer feature. First announced on Pokemon Day in February, the Gen 9 games have a theme of the past and future that could or could not be intertwined during the main narrative.

Both RPG games feature an intense theme of the past and future, and the introduction of new creatures and the open-world experience have a lot to offer. Pokemon Scarlet focuses on the past days of the franchise, while Pokemon Violet is about the future.

This past and future theme encompasses several elements of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo gems is provided below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries, Professors, themes, and everything you need to know

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, when divided into two parts, represent the past while the other stands for the future, respectively. The theme of past and future representation can be seen more significantly with details like the clothes of both new Professors. Pokemon Scarlet's NPC Professor Sada wears a prehistoric-styled outfit, while Pokemon Violet's NPC Professor Turo is seen wearing a sci-fi bodysuit.

These new Professors' names also mean the past and future in the Spanish language. Sada is seen as an abbreviation of the word "pasada" (or "pasado"), which means past in the Spanish language. Turo, on the other hand, is also an abbreviation representing the word "futuro," which is the Spanish word for the future. A clear inspiration from Spain and Portugal is also seen in the gameplay region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Along with the professors, the theme of Past and Future is also seen in the names of the Legendaries featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Legendary featured in Pokemon Scarlet is called Koraidon, whereas Miraidon is featured in Pokemon Violet.

Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon have been named with a similar idea. The names are derived from the Japanese words "Korai" and "Mirai," where "Korai" means ancient and "Mirai" means future in Japanese.

Also, these legendaries have a contrast of looks between each other. Koraidon is an ancient mythological creature that looks like a lizard-like creature with a feathered headdress and a tire-like body. In contrast, Miraidon is a metal-forged lizard-like creature that has jet engines with a futuristic look. Both Pokemon can be transformed into rideable assets and traverse land, sea, and sky.

Three starter Pocket Monsters have been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are the new starter Pokemon of these upcoming games.

Sprigatito is a grass-type cat Pokemon with an extremely cute design, Fuecoco is a fire-type croc Pokemon, and the most stylish out of the bunch is Quaxly, a water-type duck starter. Players are very excited to get their hands on these fighters and see how they perform and evolve further down the line.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have generated massive buzz in the community with their gorgeous-looking visuals and a new open-world battle experience. Fans are seen debating which starter will perform the best, and all of this online speculation will eventually be answered as the game launches. There’s no right answer to it, and players will choose according to their preferences.

Poll : 0 votes