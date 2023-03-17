Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Decidueye: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event is currently live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allowing trainers across the world to participate and enjoy all of its content. The Arrow Quill Pokemon is now available in the vast wilderness of Paldea, with players being able to encounter the pocket monster in Black Crystal Tera Raids. In addition to getting a chance to catch Decidueye, successfully completing a raid will provide players with other in-game rewards.

Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are excellent opportunities for players to gage their power and skills against formidable Pokemon with unique Tera Types. These events utilize the latest Gen IX battle gimmick of Terastallization. Trainers can even choose to band up with other players online for these particular battles.

This article lists out all of the possible item drops that players can obtain when they successfully defeat Mighty Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event began in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC. The event will return again on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will run until Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Flying Tera Type Decidueye is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday March 19th at 23:59 UTC



During this event, Mighty Decidueye can be encountered in Black Crystal Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles. It will sport both the Fighting Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark, with the latter being an indicator that a Pokemon has been caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle.

Provided they have the Black Crystals unlocked, trainers will be able to find these unique structures scattered across the overworld of Paldea. The possible item drops from the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can obtain are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Calcium

Flying Tera Shard

TM165

Ability Patch

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Protein

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Brave Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Flying Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

As is usual with Tera Raid Battle events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must ensure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their Nintendo Switch consoles. While the update should happen automatically when their devices are connected to the internet, players can also do it manually.

To do so, they will need to go into the X Menu, access the Mystery Gift option, and click on Check Poke Portal News. If trainers wish to band together with others online for the Mighty Decidueye battle, they'll require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

