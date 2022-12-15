Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How can players respawn Tera Raid locations?

Scattered in crystalline dens throughout Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids are a fun way to band together with fellow trainers to defeat raid bosses and obtain great rewards. Tera Raids vary in difficulty, and the bosses and Tera Types found are considerably diverse.

Since Tera Raids are so versatile, trainers sometimes don't quite find the Terastallized raid boss they'd like to encounter. Given the randomized location and bosses of these activities, some trainers have wondered if there's a way to respawn or refresh the available raids.

Technically, Tera Raids reset at midnight (each real-world night), depending on a player's time zone. However, there's a way to trick Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into respawning Tera Raids without waiting for the clock to strike midnight.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not follow the real-world clock

Refreshing Tera Raids allows players to take on different bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

As some players have likely noticed, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't follow the real-world clock like some entries in the series. Days pass significantly faster in-game.

However, certain aspects of the games, like Tera Raid placements, still tie themselves to real-world time. This time is measured by the player's Switch. This means that it is possible to manipulate your time on Switch and trick Scarlet and Violet into resetting the Tera Raids on the map.

Follow these steps to respawn Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Open your Switch's home screen and select the settings icon. This can be done while Scarlet and Violet are open by pressing the home button on your Switch, which will suspend the game and allow you to proceed. Scroll to system settings. Select your device's date and time. Disable the "synchronize clock via Internet" function, which will disable the Switch's ability to keep accurate time while connected to the internet. Back at the date and time, move your current time to at least 12:01 am the next day. Reopen Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and check to see if the Tera Raids have respawned on the map.

Thanks to this trick, trainers can easily and effectively farm the Tera Raids they'd like to participate in while skipping over those that aren't as desirable.

Additionally, this tactic works on Mass Outbreaks throughout Paldea, which should be helpful for trainers hoping to find Pocket Monsters with certain natures and abilities. This also assists hunters who wish to find specific shiny creatures to add to their collections.

The date/time trick is also quite effective when it comes to farming valuable rewards, as Tera Raids can offer quality items, some of which can be sold for quite a profit.

The exploit is an excellent way to get plenty of raiding done well before midnight rolls around in the real world. For trainers with a limited amount of time to play during the day, it's hard not to see the excellent upside to this trick and why many have already used it to yield great results.

