Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Koraidon Tera Raid build

Besides being the mascot of Pokemon Scarlet, Koraidon is a powerful ally in any battle that it steps into. This includes high-level Tera Raid battles, where this Fighting/Dragon-type creature is deadly and versatile.

However, to obtain the ability to use Koraidon in battle, trainers will essentially have to complete the main storyline of Pokemon Scarlet. This means completing all three stories during Paldea's treasure hunt: Victory Road, the Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

After completing these three paths, trainers will proceed to the penultimate encounter in Area Zero, where your Koraidon must enter battle to defeat itself. Later on, trainers can use the powerful legendary creature in battles by switching its form from Ride Mode.

If trainers are planning to use Koraidon in Tera Raids, they'll want to adjust and optimize it for maximum performance.

Building Koraidon for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the right configuration, Koraidon can be incredibly powerful in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Whenever a trainer is setting up a build for Tera Raid battles, it's best to take 'the big picture' approach. This means outfitting the Pokemon from their base and EV stats to their nature, ability, moveset, and even their held items.

The same can be accomplished for Koraidon, even though it's a very powerful combatant without fine-tuning. However, creating a strong build Koraidon that's meant for raids will make it vicious in most other battle formats as well.

By default, Koraidon's base stats favor Attack and Speed, with Koraidon's Attack stat being particularly high. Since this is the case, trainers will want to EV train Koraidon's Attack and Speed stats as high as possible (usually 252 points in both) and then pick a dump stat like Defense to round out the stat spread (4 points in Defense is perfectly fine).

To enhance Koraidon's stats even further, be sure to give it the Adamant Nature, which will increase its attack by 10% while lowering Sp. Attack by 10%.

For Koraidon's ability, Pokemon trainers will want to use Orichalcum Pulse over Guard Dog, as Orichalcum Pulse will immediately change the weather to Harsh Sunlight and provide Koraidon with a 30% Attack boost.

Since Koraidon is a Fighting-type, giving it a held item like Black Belt will increase the damage of its physical Fighting-type moves even further, which is definitely something to consider. To ensure Koraidon is powerful in physical combat as well, be sure to give it the Fighting Tera Type.

Lastly, it's onto moves, and Koraidon can excel using many different options. However, since this Legendary Pokemon performs best with physical attacks, trainers may want to prioritize moves like Collision Course (which deals 30% more damage if it's super effective) and Drain Punch (which heals Koraidon on contact).

The last two moves are up to the trainer's preference, and there are many great options for Koraidon. Close Combat is an effective nuke move, and Screech can lower an opponent's Defense stat.

If trainers want to have additional type coverage options, Fire Fang and Outrage are decent choices to help Koraidon defeat more enemy elemental types. If all else fails, Giga Impact deals neutral damage to most foes and hits like a truck.

Obviously, players are free to adjust Koraidon based on their individual playstyles, but this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet build will ensure that the mascot legendary Pokemon can perform well in any Tera Raid it steps into.

