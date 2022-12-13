Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Baxcalibur PvP Build

Pseudo-Legendaries is one of the many subcategories of creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These boast a base stat total of 600 and typically host the Dragon typing, with the only two exceptions being Tyranitar and Metagross. Most regions tend to have these Pokemon as rare encounters, making them highly sought-after.

In the latest titles to come to the Nintendo Switch, a new Pseudo-Legendary has joined the roster. Baxcalibur is a Dragon and Ice-type Pokemon with a similar design to that of Godzilla from vintage Kaiju movies. Evolving from Arctibax and Frigibax, players can add this powerful creature to their team.

While Baxcalibur is sure to be a useful teammate for any playthrough of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's campaign journey, using it in the online ranked metagame is a much different story. So, how can trainers best gear up their ice dinosaur to dominate the competitive scene?

Using Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything to know

Pikalytics, a trusted site detailing data from ranked Pokemon games, puts Baxcalibur at a 6.74% pick rate when it comes to the official tournament format, double battles. It is a very high-risk high-reward pick due to the nature of its signature move, Glaive Rush, which deals a lot of damage in exchange for exposing it to taking double-damage in the following turn.

With this in mind, the key to using Baxcalibur revolves around safely allowing it to set up in order to take advantage of its strengths while midigating its weaknesses. This means that Baxcalibur is one of the best set-up sweepers in the game at the moment, thanks to its access to powerful moves, priority attacks, and stat boosts.

While Baxcalibur's HP stats of 115 and Attack of 145 are already amazing qualities, its base Speed stat of 87 leaves much to be desired with 90 typically being seen as the "sweet spot." Thankfully, the Pokemon has access to the move Dragon Dance, which allows it to enhance its Attack and Speed stats.

Players can then employ Protect as their third move. This attack blocks all damage from almost every attack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and can be quickly used if a boosted Glaive Rush is not enough to finish off a target. It also dimisses the passive side effect of Glaive Rush that makes Baxcalibur take double-damage.

Finally, players will want to take Ice Shard as their fourth attack. Since Glaive Rush has such a small amount of power points, there will come a time when trainers will run out of chances to use this powerful attack. With Ice Shard, players will always move before their opponent regardless of speed. This will also provide nice Ice-type coverage.

Since Baxcalibur is one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's most potent attackers, it would make sense to bring an item that would further enhance its attacking power. With this in mind, taking the Life Orb held item will be in the best interest of its trainer. While the recoil cost of having to lose health with every attack may put some off, the boost in the attacking force makes it very much worth it.

