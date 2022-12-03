Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can finally engage in competitive battles after the latest update introduced ranked fights. Version 1.1.0 kicked off Season 1 of Ranked Battles in the latest Generation 9 titles. Players can participate in them by interacting through the Battle Stadium option.

Ranked Battles is a mechanic that is much loved by the Pokemon community at large. It allows them to show off the supremacy of their pocket monsters and their tactics when taking on these skirmishes. Moreover, these battles involve much more than the simple act of choosing a critter. Players need to know about things like in-game Hold Items, Hidden Ability, and others.

So now that the Ranked Battles are online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, what rewards await players who wish to partake in them?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Season 1 is live: All rewards explored

Ranked Battle Season 1 started on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 0:00 UTC and will end on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

The Pokemon Company also released information regarding Season 2's schedule. It will begin on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 04:00 UTC and last until Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

Players will get to showcase the critters they caught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during their adventures in Paldea and how far they can push their pocket monsters to eke out a victory. Although Pokemon that are available in the Paldea Pokedex are allowed to participate, there are certain restrictions in place that you can find by checking this article.

There are various tiers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles and a player's rank tier at the end of the season will determine what rewards they will get. Results will be announced once the season is over and they need to have finished at least one match, irrespective of win or loss, to be eligible to score Season 1 prizes.

The tiers and rewards are as follows:

Master Ball Tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

1x Gold Battle Cap

3x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

100,000 League Points

Ultra Ball Tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

1x Gold Battle Cap

1x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

60,000 League Points

Great Ball Tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

1x Bottle Cap

30,000 League Points

Poke Ball Tier

10,000 League Points

Beginner Tier

5,000 League Points

One thing to keep in mind is that players will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the Ranked Battles. Provided that they have it, they can access the fights by choosing Poke Portal, then Battle Stadium, and then finally, Ranked Battles.

Along with starting Season 1 of Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, version 1.1.0 also introduced a few bug fixes to some known issues, including to one where no music would play correctly during the Elite Four battles.

In the announcement of the latest patch, Nintendo also acknowledged that they are aware of the widespread criticism of the Generation 9 titles regarding their performance.

Critics and fans alike have criticized the two games for the framerate issues, visual glitches, and bugs that have plagued their time in Paldea. Nintendo mentioned that they are working on improvements to improve the player experience in their titles.

