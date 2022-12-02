Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Series 1: Schedule, banned list, rules, and more

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update titled version 1.1.0 will be released on December 1. It will bring the first season of the Ranked Battle Series. This will allow players to test the mettle of their party against another trainer of similar rank through the Battle Stadium, which can be accessed from inside the game.

Competitive play in this iconic franchise involves not only picking a Pokemon but also deliberating upon its moves, hidden abilities, hold items, and, with Generation 9, Tera Type. So what is in store for trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Ranked Battle Series 1?

Everything you need to know about Ranked Battle Series 1 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Ranked Battle Series 1 begins in Scarlet and Violet on Friday, December 1, 2022, at 8 pm PT and runs until Saturday, January 31, 2023. Trainers will be able to engage in competitive combat by accessing the Battle Stadium, which can be done through the in-game menu.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Runs from 04:00 UTC tomorrow, December 2nd, until January 31st 2023



Details @ Serebii Update: Ranked Battle Series 1 has been announced in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Use any non-Legendary and non-Paradox Pokémon in the Paldea PokédexRuns from 04:00 UTC tomorrow, December 2nd, until January 31st 2023Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: Ranked Battle Series 1 has been announced in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Use any non-Legendary and non-Paradox Pokémon in the Paldea PokédexRuns from 04:00 UTC tomorrow, December 2nd, until January 31st 2023 Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/N36LkiNIku

According to Serebii, the rules for the Ranked Battle Series 1 are as follows:

Players will have to use pocket monsters from the Paldea Pokedex. They can make a team of three to six Pokemon (for singles) and four to six creatures (for doubles), ranging from level 1 to 100. All will then be set to level 50. The team preview will have 90 seconds, and the turn time will be 60 seconds.

The list of banned Pokemon for Ranked Battle Series 1, as shared by Serebii, is as follows:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Galarian Meowth

Wooper

Quagsire

Perrserker

Great Tusk

Brute Bonnet

Sandy Shocks

Scream Tail

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Roaring Moon

Iron Treads

Iron Moth

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Thorns

Iron Bundle

Iron Valiant

Ting-Lu

Chien-Pao

Wo-Chien

Chi-Yu

Koraidon

Miraidon

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Battle Stadium allows players to borrow someone else's battle party by inputting IDs. Players can also share their own battle party with others online. One must keep in mind that they will need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to access the Battle Stadium.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released back on November 18 and quickly went on to sell more than 10 million units cumulatively in the first three days. The staggering count meant that the Generation 9 titles are the biggest Pokemon, Switch, Nintendo, and console-exclusive launch of all time.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales



• Biggest Pokémon Launch Ever

• Biggest Switch Launch Ever

• Biggest Nintendo Launch Ever

• Biggest Console Exclusive Launch of All-Time



nintendo.co.jp/corporate/rele… Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold an unbelievable 10+ Million Units in 3 days including 4+ Million from Japan Alone• Biggest Pokémon Launch Ever• Biggest Switch Launch Ever• Biggest Nintendo Launch Ever• Biggest Console Exclusive Launch of All-Time Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold an unbelievable 10+ Million Units in 3 days including 4+ Million from Japan Alone• Biggest Pokémon Launch Ever• Biggest Switch Launch Ever• Biggest Nintendo Launch Ever• Biggest Console Exclusive Launch of All-Timenintendo.co.jp/corporate/rele… https://t.co/rnODduQET1

The developers have already released one Tera Raid Battle special event after the launch that featured Eevee. The next one, titled Unrivaled Charizard, is set to begin soon in-game, and players can learn more about it in this article.

Although hotly anticipated, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. While new mechanics like Auto Battle and the titles' open world were praised, performance and technical issues like FPS drops were severely panned.

In a recent update announcement, Nintendo claimed that it is actively working on resolving said issues to provide players with a positive experience.

Poll : 0 votes