How to obtain a Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of items in Scarlet and Violet which will allow you to grant a fair number of positive stats on your Pokemon. While many of these stat boosts come at a cost, they can make some endgame grind significantly easier when equipped with the right Pokemon.

One such Hold item available in the games is the Life Orb, which, when held by a Pokemon, boosts its attack power, but the Pokemon will lose a bit of its HP every time it makes a move.

Pokémon @Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet



Learn more: From Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. PST, you can encounter Eevee with various Tera Types in the first Tera Raid Battle event—the Eevee Spotlight!Learn more: pkmn.news/EeveeSpotlight From Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. PST, you can encounter Eevee with various Tera Types in the first Tera Raid Battle event—the Eevee Spotlight! ❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet Learn more: pkmn.news/EeveeSpotlight https://t.co/9j0kvoVVwx

As the attack boost is rather significant, many in the community are looking for ways to acquire this Hold item in the games, but it’s not easy. The Life Orb is not something you will be able to get your hands on early on in the narrative.

Obtaining a Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Life Orb is not something you can get your hands on early in the game. You will be required to make a fair bit of progress in the main narrative, including defeating Gym Leaders and making your way to Casseroya Lake.

Hence, to be able to get your hands on the item, you will be required to:

1) Get it from the Delibird Presents Shop

The Delibird Presents Shop sells a variety of things, with the Life Orb being one of them. The store is located in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, or Levincia. You will only be able to purchase the Hold item here after completing at least one of the main quest paths in Scarlet and Violet.

The item is only available during the post-game, and you can purchase it with 50,000 Poke Dollars.

Moreover, the Delibird Presents Shop is unlocked after beating six Gym Leaders. Hence, you will have to progress in the games to purchase other items in the store.

2) Obtaining one near Casseroya Lake

Purchasing it from the Delibird shop is not the only way that you will be able to obtain the Life Orb in Scarlet and Violet. There is a cost-free method for which you will be required to make your way over to one of the Islands located to the West of Casseroya Lake.

To obtain the Life Orb present there, you will need to travel to the edges and search for an item drop with a red aura. You will be able to spot it from afar, and locating the item on the island is not exactly a complicated feat to pull off.

Once you have spotted it, you must go to the item and interact with it to pick it up. Once it’s in your inventory, you will be required to make a Pokemon that you want to hold for its item effect to be in play in Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes