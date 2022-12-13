Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Gholdengo Tera Raid build

Gholdengo is arguably one of the toughest Pocket Monsters to acquire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It only evolves from Gimmighoul after trainers collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins hidden throughout Paldea.

However, Gholdengo is a powerful Steel/Ghost-type creature that should perform well in any battle, including Tera Raid battles. If a trainer can acquire Gholdengo, they may want to outfit it to take on high-level Tera Raids.

Given its unique elemental typing and high base special attack stat, Gholdengo can be a strong ally when taking on raids. However, to use this Pokemon at the utmost efficiency in Tera Raids, trainers will want to outfit it for maximum damage output.

There are plenty of Tera Raid builds for Gholdengo, thanks to its versatility, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at one of the most efficient.

Abilities, natures, held items, and movesets for Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids

Gholdengo can take on raids without optimization, but it becomes deadly effective with the right build (Image via Game Freak)

When outfitting any Pokemon for raids, it's best to look at the entire picture, from stats to abilities, natures, held items, and movesets.

The right raid build can serve Gholdengo in just about any battle arena, so it's certainly an undertaking worth pursuing. However, the process of EV training, changing Gholdengo's nature, and outfitting it with quality moves will be tedious and can be pricey, depending on which items you need to complete the build.

For starters, trainers will want to take a look at this Pokemon's stat spread. Since Gholdengo performs best using special attacks due to its base special attack, it's best to bolster this stat as much as possible. This means giving it the Modest nature, which will increase its special attack by 10% by giving up 10% of its standard attack stat. However, this creature doesn't really benefit from using physical attacks, so the attack stat reduction is negligible.

When EV-training Gholdengo, trainers will want to place 252 points in its HP and special attack stats. They can dump their remaining four points into defense to round out its survivability a little.

Gholdengo also comes with the ability Good as Gold by default, which makes it immune from status-altering moves, which is certainly a huge upside. Once its stats, nature, and ability have been squared away, trainers can look to the Pokemon's held item and moveset.

Giving Gholdengo a held item is tricky, as many can benefit it. However, one of the top options is Wise Glasses, as it further boosts special attack power, which can turn the Pokemon into an overwhelming attacker. Adding moves like Nasty Plot into its moveset will improve this aspect even further.

Once Gholdengo's special attack stat is through the roof, one can use attacks like Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, and either Flash Cannon or Make it Rain.

Make it Rain, in particular, is useful for farming money in any Pokemon battle format while dropping an opponent's special attack stat by one stage. However, Flash Cannon is a hard-hitting offensive Steel-type move that will benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) since Gholdengo is part Steel-type.

In lieu of these moves, attacks like Focus Blast, Hyper Beam, or Thunder can be equally devastating despite not benefitting from STAB.

