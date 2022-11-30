How to change a Pokemon's Nature in Scarlet and Violet

The Pokemon franchise has always been aimed at a younger audience, with its child-friendly narrative and easy-to-understand gameplay. However, the series' turn-based combat system has enough depth to create a competitive scene. As such, dedicated trainers can spend hours fine-tuning their teams with regards to moves, IV/EVs, and other important aspects.

Just like in the previous mainline entries of Pokemon Sword and Shield, players are able to change an inherent characteristic of a Pokemon: its Nature. This guide provides details on how this can be achieved in Scarlet and Violet.

Players will have to buy Nature Mints to alter their Pokemon's default Nature

Before we get to the highlights, let's take a moment to understand what Natures are in-game. In a nutshell, they determine how a Pokemon's stats will grow when it levels up. A Pokemon may randomly have any one of the following Natures, with most affecting certain stats as they level up:

Hardy - No effect

Bashful - No effect

Quirky - No effect

Docile - No effect

Serious - No effect

Lonely - Increases Attack, lowers Defense

Brave - Increases Attack, lowers Speed

Adamant - Increases Attack, lowers Sp. Attack

Naughty - Increases Attack, lowers Sp. Defense

Bold - Increases Defense, lowers Attack

Relaxed - Increases Defense, lowers Speed

Impish - Increases Defense, lowers Sp. Attack

Lax - Increases Defense, lowers Sp. Defense

Timid - Increases Speed, lowers Attack

Hasty - Increases Speed, lowers Defense

Jolly - Increases Speed, lowers Sp. Attack

Naive - Increases Speed, lowers Sp. Defense

Modest - Increases Sp. Attack, lowers Attack

Mild - Increases Sp. Attack, lowers Defense

Quiet - Increases Sp. Attack, lowers Speed

Rash - Increases Sp. Attack, lowers Sp. Defense

Calm - Increases Sp. Defense, lowers Attack

Gentle - Increases Sp. Defense, lowers Defense

Sassy - Increases Sp. Defense, lowers Speed

Careful - Increases Sp. Defense, lowers Sp. Attack

For example, Pokemon that have a high base stat of Sp. Attack and do not use Physical moves would perform better with a Modest Nature. This is because the Modest Nature boosts Sp. Attack stats while lowering Attack stats, which is rather beneficial since it only uses Special moves.

To change these Natures, one will have to obtain Nature Mints. This consumable item allows players to change the target Pokemon's Nature to the one that the item is named after.

Nature Mints are available for nearly every Nature listed above. Players can purchase them for 20,000 Pokedollars each at Chansey Supply stores scattered around the map. Although it's fairly expensive, it's essentially a one-time investment once players understand what role that Pokemon must play.

It should be noted that the shop will only be accessible after players have earned six Gym Badges. This means players will first have to tackle six of the many Gym challenges throughout Paldea, facing unique arena objectives and powerful Gym Leaders to defeat.

What is the gameplay of Scarlet and Violet like?

Players are free to explore the region of Paldea as they see fit, especially after acquiring the game's legendary mounts to provide them with seamless flying, swimming, and cliff-scaling. Nevertheless, the core of the series has always been turn-based battles, building your party around the challenges at hand, and the freedom of choice to approach different combat scenarios.

This is especially true as they climb the ranks towards becoming the ultimate trainer of the region. That's even without factoring in PvP modes, where trainers fight against other human opponents. For those who only wish to see what this new generation has to offer, they might want to dive into the co-op campaign with friends.

Poll : 0 votes