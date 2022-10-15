Pokemon Sword and Shield will discontinue support in early November

Pokemon Sword and Shield fans received some disappointing news today, courtesy of Serebii.net. Although online trading and friend battles will remain, new content will stop in early November 2022. This is likely due to the impending arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will get released later in the month.

This reveal was inevitable, but thankfully, online functionality will continue for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Here is what is known about the last update for the previous-gen Pokemon title.

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s final content is coming soon

This final update will bring some Pokemon to the game that were previously unavailable, such as Gigantamax Snorlax. The good news is that this final event will stick around until online services for the game end.

This update will be released on November 1, 2022. It will bring an update to Wild Area News in the game, and Pokemon that were previously unavailable will now be included. In addition, the results for Ranked Battle Season will no longer appear in Pokemon HOME.

Players will still be able to play online in friendly battles, but they won’t be displayed on Pokemon HOME, and there will be no further online competition. Players will also continue to have access to their Y-Comm features and other online capabilities as well.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Pokemon fans. Although Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer have new updates, Scarlet and Violet will get released on November 18, 2022. It will be the new staple for online competition and gameplay for the foreseeable future.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also be bringing some notable changes to the tried-and-tested formula. It will be the first open-world Pokemon game that has three storylines, and players will be able to take on gyms in any order they see fit.

In more recent news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also revealed a third gym leader, the adorable livestreamer Iono. She starred in two videos this week, with one revealing a brand-new Pokemon, the ElecFrog Bellibolt.

Although there have been a number of impactful Pokemon Sword and Shield updates and DLC drops, the final update will be coming on November 1, 2022. The actual list of monsters that will be added to the game is currently unavailable. Hopefully, this will be enough to keep players occupied until Scarlet and Violet show up later this month.

Poll : 0 votes