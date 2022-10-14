How to get Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow in Pokemon Sword and Shield for free

Pokemon Sword and Shield have not been forgotten by Game Freak, as the developer has announced a new promotion set to arrive in a few days.

Beginning on October 16, 2022, and carrying on until November 12, 2022, trainers will be able to obtain three different Mythic Pokemon for their adventures in the Galar region.

To obtain the three creatures, Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow, players will need to receive Mystery Gift codes from participating retailers. Each shop possesses its own time period to offer the codes. Trainers will want to visit them during the appropriate timeframes to collect all three of the powerful Pocket Monsters.

Fortunately, trainers should have plenty of time to acquire all three Mythics, as the promotion will run for a few weeks.

Pokemon Sword and Shield: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow's promo times and outlets

Trainers still enjoying Sword and Shield will certainly not want to miss out on these three rare Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Depending on where a fan resides in the world, different outlets will be offering the Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes. Fortunately, these shops are some of the most well-known chains in the world, so finding a store offering the codes shouldn't be too difficult of a task.

Even if you're well past playing the Sword and Shield titles, it may be worth picking these creatures up to transfer them to Pokemon Home.

Where and when to obtain the Three Mythic Mystery Gift Codes

Genesect and Volcanion (US) - Gamestop from October 16, 2022 - October 29, 2022

- Gamestop from October 16, 2022 - October 29, 2022 Genesect and Volcanion (Canada) - Gamestop from October 16, 2022 - October 29, 2022

- Gamestop from October 16, 2022 - October 29, 2022 Genesect and Volcanion (Australia/NZ) - JB Hi-Fi from October 21, 2022 - November 18, 2022

- JB Hi-Fi from October 21, 2022 - November 18, 2022 Marshadow (US) - Target from October 30, 2022 - November 12, 2022

- Target from October 30, 2022 - November 12, 2022 Marshadow (Canada) - Gamestop from October 30, 2022 - November 12, 2022

- Gamestop from October 30, 2022 - November 12, 2022 Marshadow (Australia/NZ) - JB Hi-Fi from October 21, 2022 - November 18, 2022

Once players have their Mystery Gift code, they'll need to enter it in-game in order to reap their rewards. This can be done very easily from the two Switch titles' X menu and should only take a few moments.

Once the codes have been entered, the Mythic Pokemon will appear in your party or PC storage boxes, and any accompanying items will be inserted into your bag.

How to redeem your Mystery Gift codes

Launch Pokemon Sword and/or Shield. From the X menu in-game, select "Mystery Gift." Select "Get a Mystery Gift." Pick "Get with Code/Password." Be sure you have a viable internet connection, as Sword and Shield will attempt to go online at this point. Enter each of your Mystery Gift codes and press enter.

As noted, you'll be able to find your new Mythics in your battle party if you have space for them. If not, they'll be automatically transferred to your PC's storage boxes. Be certain to have room on your PC in order to obtain these powerful creatures for free.

In addition, any accompanying items, such as Pokeballs, will be inserted into your character's bag. It's a good idea to have space in your bags just to be sure you reap the full benefits of this free promotion.

