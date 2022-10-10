Recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak reveals a list of available Pokemon, including Home Transfers

The Pokemon community never rests when collecting info on new games, such as the upcoming Scarlet and Violet titles. A recent Twitter roundup by known leakers for the franchise appears to have revealed some very pertinent information surrounding returning species.

Community leakers @PalkiaOrigin and @Riddler_Khu appear to have revealed the majority of Pokemon from previous games returning to the Paldea region in Scarlet and Violet. Furthermore, at the bottom of the image they shared in a recent tweet, the leakers presented the species that can be transferred to the upcoming Switch games via the Pokemon Home application.

PearlEnthusiast @palkiaorigin



Thanks to @Riddler_Khu for sharing his desktop icon we literally spent hours of our lives doing this. MOST POKEMON RETURNING IN SV INCLUDING HOME TRANSFERS https://t.co/x0T9k7xQFF

In the image, the available species are broken down into rows by their generation, with Home Transfers located at the bottom. As expected, franchise fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Fans analyze and react to the PalkiaOrigin/Riddler_Khu leak

Hisui region creatures from Legends: Arceus will be available as Home Transfers (Image via Game Freak)

Although the list of Pokemon mentioned in the leak is incomplete, that hasn't stopped fans on Reddit and Twitter from discussing the alleged choices made by Game Freak. One notable exception appears to be Kanto region starters Blastoise and Venusaur, with Charizard being included as a Home Transfer over its counterparts. Some have speculated that Water and Grass-type starters may still appear but through paid DLC or a content update.

Shortly after their tweet was posted, PalkiaOrigin amended the list of species to include the Alolan-native Salandit and Salazzle, bringing the number of returning Pocket Monsters to 297. This brings the approximate known total of Pokemon roaming the Paldea region to around 400 different species, though this may change with future DLC or last-minute changes to the games before release.

PearlEnthusiast @palkiaorigin



THIS MAKES A TOTAL OF 297 RETURNING POKEMON



103 NEW POKEMON



40 TRANSFERS



297+103 = 400 Total Pokemon in base SV

twitter.com/palkiaorigin/s… PearlEnthusiast @palkiaorigin



SORRY BROS WE FORGOT SALANDIT AND SALAZZLE

THIS MAKES A TOTAL OF 297 RETURNING POKEMON

103 NEW POKEMON

40 TRANSFERS

297+103 = 400 Total Pokemon in base SV

Jamie the Pokemon gamer @JamieThePokemon @palkiaorigin 400 sounds reasonable. I always thought 400 was more than enough pokemon for players to choose from. The Ultra games and Sword/Shield had 400 so it makes some sense that Scarlet/Violet would had the same amount. @palkiaorigin 400 sounds reasonable. I always thought 400 was more than enough pokemon for players to choose from. The Ultra games and Sword/Shield had 400 so it makes some sense that Scarlet/Violet would had the same amount.

One Twitter reply also made a very pointed question: With certain creatures having Hisuian evolutions available, would they evolve into these forms in Paldea? According to PalkiaOrigin, these creatures will evolve into their standard form in Paldea, but can be transferred in their Hisuian form via Pokemon Home.

TheFrenchestFry @Christi01378448 @palkiaorigin What I don't understand is what is going to happen when u evolve Dewott Dartrix and Quilava? Will they just evolve into the hisui forms? @palkiaorigin What I don't understand is what is going to happen when u evolve Dewott Dartrix and Quilava? Will they just evolve into the hisui forms?

PearlEnthusiast @palkiaorigin



If you evolve them in PLA they'll evolve into their hisui forms @Christi01378448 If you take them to SV they'll evolve into their normal formsIf you evolve them in PLA they'll evolve into their hisui forms @Christi01378448 If you take them to SV they'll evolve into their normal formsIf you evolve them in PLA they'll evolve into their hisui forms

Many Redditors pointed out that the community should not take the leaked image too seriously. This is due to it originating from a collection of thumbnails provided by Riddler_Khu, and the leakers have also been forthcoming in saying that the list itself is not definitive, lest players jump to conclusions. There may be more than a few more Pocket Monsters in Scarlet and Violet that have not been shown in leaks.

Some players may be disappointed that their favorite monsters aren't included in Scarlet and Violet's final lineup. Game Freak will undoubtedly release additional DLC for the games, but there's no indication as to how this content will manifest and what will be included.

With the Switch titles not releasing until November 18, 2022, there is still plenty of time for leakers to refine details as to what trainers can expect upon launch. Furthermore, Game Freak may release additional trailers for players to pick apart and analyze. Hopefully, those who are disappointed with this leak will get to see their favorite species make a return in future leaks.

