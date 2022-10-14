Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal Iono's partner - Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon

Earlier this week, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet teased Iono’s partner Pokemon. There was a genuine mystery what it was, and while there were several theories, guesses, and speculation going on, the answer has finally been unveiled. Courtesy of the Pokemon Twitter account, a video has been shown.

It turns out, Iono finds frogs cute. Her partner for gym battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon. Here is what is currently known, courtesy of the reveal video.

Who’s that Pokemon? Bellibolt's coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video was another livestream of Iono, where she eagerly bounced about, talking about the mystery she offered Pokemon fans earlier this week. After talking about getting sandwich ingredients for her Pokemon picnic, she returned to the matter at hand.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs. Iono’s partner Pokémon is Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokémon!Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs. Iono’s partner Pokémon is Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokémon! 🐸⚡️ Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs. ❤️💜 https://t.co/xvzVYXTdtr

People all over the world tried their hand at answering this Pokemon’s name, and despite the many attempts to get it right, nobody did. It was confirmed to not be a Pikachu, because he’s not squishy enough.

Croagunk was also guessed, which was close, but not quite. One of her “regular viewers” did get it right, but Iono held off from showing the previously unannounced Bellibolt. The large, green frog decided he wanted to be on the air, and thus, the reveal was made.

He is certainly squishy, and the large white bumps on the side of his head are not the eyes. Instead, he has tiny, yellow eyes, right above his smiling mouth. The green frog has a gray belly with a yellow center, and it appears that it can channel electricity this way.

However, she didn’t elaborate on his passive or active abilities. Instead, Iono reintroduced herself as a streamer and influencer in the Paldea region. Fans will likely have to wait a bit to learn more about what this creature can do in battle. Players will find both of them in Levincia City’s gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Visually, Bellibolt does have some things in common with the Beta version of Politoed, though its a bit more rotund. If nothing else, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet does have a new confirmed Pokemon, even if the actual specifics of it are still very much a mystery. Fans will hopefully not have to wait long to learn what Bellibolt brings to a Pokemon team.

Bellibolt could be a dual-type Pokemon as well. Its specific statistics have not been revealed, but it could be a Water/Electric, Pure Electric, or something else entirely. We do know that it is Electric type, at the very least.

Poll : 0 votes