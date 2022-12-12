Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Quaquaval Tera Raid Build

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Quaquaval is the final evolutionary form of the Water-type starter Quaxly. As such, it's quite a proficient battler and can be used to solid effect even in Tera Raid battles. As a Water/Fighting-type, Quaquaval is proficient when using attacks that match its typing thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

However, move selection is only one aspect of formulating an efficient raid build for Quaquaval if trainers wish to take on higher-level raid battles. For optimal results, players will want to focus their EV training on Quaquaval's best stats, augment the stats with the right Nature, and use an ability that gives it the best chance at success.

Fortunately, the Pokemon community has provided many excellent ways to outfit Quaquaval for endgame Tera Raids.

Building Quaquaval for High-Level Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Quaquaval may be flashy, but it's no pushover in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

When outfitting any Pokemon for endgame Tera Raids, it's best to take a top-to-bottom approach. In many ways, outfitting a species for raids can allow it to be capable in battles outside of the raid arena as well, which is certainly a plus.

For Quaquaval in particular, trainers will likely want to focus on its considerably high attack stat and its respectable special attack stat as well. This will ensure that Quaquaval can lay on heavy damage with physical attacks while holding its own with special attacks as well.

For maximum damage potential, Pokemon trainers will want to EV train for attack and special attack and change Quaquaval's Nature to Naughty if possible. Doing so will dip the creature's special defense a bit, but Quaquaval is best used when it focuses more on offense.

Additionally, the Naughty nature boosts Quaquaval's attack power by 10%, which is significant in stat spreads where every extra point counts.

Next, it's on to Quaquaval's ability and held items. Most trainers would agree that Torrent is far and above the best ability choice for this Water-type starter as it increases Water-type move damage when the user's health is at 1/3 or lower. This can provide the necessary extra damage when things get intense.

There are several held items that can be helpful, but Clear Amulet is one of the best choices due to its ability to prevent an enemy's ability from lowering Quaquaval's stats.

When it comes to moves, players have much more freedom depending on how they plan to use Quaquaval in the raid. However, offensive moves like Close Combat, Aqua Step, Liquidation, and Ice Spinner may want to be high on the priority list.

Close Combat is an excellent nuke against opponents weak to Fighting-type moves, while Liquidation and Aqua Step are both excellent Water-type attacks that lower an opponent's defense and raise the user's speed, respectively.

Ice Spinner can be useful for taking down certain opponents, particularly Grass-type Pokemon that counter Quaquaval, though it doesn't receive STAB damage like Close Combat, Liquidation, and Aqua Step. If trainers want to ratchet up the power of their Water/Fighting arsenal even further, it's wise to ensure Quaquaval's elemental type is either Water or Fighting.

With this loadout, trainers should be able to take down many different raid bosses using Quaquaval in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Each raid will differ in results depending on the boss being battled, but Quaquaval should be a damage-dealing machine with this offensive-minded raid build.

