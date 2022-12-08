Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Skeledirge Tera Raid build

With two special Tera Raid Battle events already done, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now look forward to a third one. Trainers are normally set up against powerful foes with unique Tera Types in these Tera Raid Battles. The first two Tera Raids featured Eevee and Charizard, and for the third event, fans can expect to battle either Tyranitar or Salamence depending on their game version.

The third time-limited Tera Raid Battle event begins on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 00:00 UTC and ends on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 23:59 UTC. The game's Pokemon Scarlet version offers a battle with Tyranitar on four-star and five-star Tera Raids.

Face Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in Violet

For players, these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids are seen as a grinding event to test out their actual battle strength when facing extremely powerful Terastallized enemies. Given below is a guide on developing your Skeledirge's build for the upcoming Tera Raid event.

Preparing Skeledirge for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The dual Fire and Ghost-type Pocket Monster, Skeledirge, specializes as a bulky offensive Special Attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Obviously, the easiest way to get a Skeledirge with a Fire Tera Type is to select Fuecoco as your starter Pokemon.

You should use Fire-type moves while your Skeledirge has the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) bonus. This STAB effect can increase the damage output of any fighter that matches the move's attribute to its own type.

This effect is also implied in Terastallization, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players with a Fire-type Skeledirge can further improve their damage. A Fire-type Terastallization offers great synergy with Skeledirge's signature ability.

In Tera Raid Battles, trainers are advised to use the 'Unaware' ability as it's one of the best ones that Skeledirge can use. It allows Skeledirge to deal heavy blows to other Pokemon as it ignores all stat changes during damage calculation.

Players can get the Unaware ability by using an Ability Patch on Skeledirge. This rare item can only be obtained as random drops from 6-star Tera Raid Battles, and the shops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't sell this item.

Since Skeledirge is recognized as a Special Attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it would perform best with the Modest nature. If it has a different nature in-game, players can use the Modest Mint and change its nature to Modest. To achieve this, you can purchase a Modest Mint for ₽20,000 from the Chansey Supply shop in Mesagoza.

If your Tera Raid EV spreads are divided towards fortifying the offense, your Skeledirge will gain maximum survivability and inflict as much damage as possible. Players are advised to max out Special Attack and HP EVs, while any remaining EVs can be added to Special Defense stats. You can also equip it with the held item 'Throat Spray' to boost Skeledirge's Special Attack even more.

Using the move Yawn at the start of the Tera Raid Battle can handicap most enemies.. However, only Fuecoco can learn how to use Yawn, so you will need to wait for it to learn Yawn at Level 17 before evolving it into a Crocalor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Once it learns Yawn, you must be careful not to replace it with any other move, as replacing it can result in your Fuecoco losing this move for good. Alternatively, players can also breed a Fuecoco and make it learn the move at level 17.

Following your first attack with Torch Song will deal heavy damage to your enemy while boosting your Pokemon's Special Atk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Whenever possible, players are advised to use Shadow Ball since it has a 20% chance to lower the enemy's Special Defense by one stage. Whenever you're in a pinch with low HP, you can use Slack Off to heal half of Skeledirge's max HP.

