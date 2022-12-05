Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next time-limited Tera Raid Battle features Tyranitar and Salamence

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have already been treated to two special Tera Raid Battle events, where they squared up against powerful foes with unique Tera Types. After facing off against Eevee and Charizard, trainers will now have the opportunity to band together and battle Tyranitar and Salamence depending on the version they're playing.

Tera Raid Battles are excellent occasions for players to test their mettle against formidable Terastallized opponents alongside other players. The official announcement for the latest Tera Raid Battle events stated that they would let players take on specific pocket monsters with a particular Tera Type more frequently.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

So, when are Tyranitar and Salamence appearing as Tera Raid Battle bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Tyrantiar and Salamence will appear in a time-limited Tera Raid Battle event later this week in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As shared by Serebii, the third special time-limited Tera Raid Battle event will be held later this week, starting on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 00:00 UTC and ending on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 23:59 UTC. In Pokemon Scarlet, trainers will come across Tyranitar in both four-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Face Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in Violet

Runs from December 9th through 11th 2022



Details @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announcedFace Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in VioletRuns from December 9th through 11th 2022Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announcedFace Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in VioletRuns from December 9th through 11th 2022Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/OC9hzYBw1N

In Pokemon Violet, players will be able to encounter Salamence in four-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles. Although it has not been revealed whether these pocket monsters will feature one specific Tera Type or any further similar bonus yet, we will keep you updated on any future developments regarding the matter.

Readers who wish to learn more about catching these two pseudo-legendaries in Paldea can check out our guides on the same: Tyranitar and Salamence.

Pokémon @Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet



Learn more: From Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. PST, you can encounter Eevee with various Tera Types in the first Tera Raid Battle event—the Eevee Spotlight!Learn more: pkmn.news/EeveeSpotlight From Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. PST, you can encounter Eevee with various Tera Types in the first Tera Raid Battle event—the Eevee Spotlight! ❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet Learn more: pkmn.news/EeveeSpotlight https://t.co/9j0kvoVVwx

The first Tera Raid Battle event featured Eevee and took place from Thursday, November 24 to Sunday, November 27. During that time, the Evolution Pokemon featured various Tera Types for trainers to battle and catch.

Unrivaled Charizard (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

The second Tera Raid Battle event, titled Unrivaled Charizard, brought the iconic Flame Pokemon to the world of Scarlet and Violet from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4. Featuring a seven-star Black Crystal Tera Raid battle, this Charizard bore the Mightiest Mark and boasted the Dragon Tera Type.

Players who missed their chance to catch Charizard this time around need not fret. The iconic Pokemon will return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once again as the Tera Raid Battle boss on Thursday, December 15, and will be available until Sunday, December 18.

Poll : 0 votes