Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet provide players pocket monsters to catch in the new Paldea region. The latest Pokedex has 400 entries to fill. Be it old faces or new, various pocket monsters intrigue Pokefans for dozens of hours. Bagon and its evolutions are some of those monsters being closely monitored by players.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first open world RPGs in the series where three different storylines must be completed. Players must also interact with various NPCs, explore the new Tera typing mechanics, immerse in the mystery around Paradox Pokemon, and plenty more. Scarlet and Violent kicked off generation 9 in the mainline series.

As every player works their way towards organizing a powerful fighting party, most are also eagerly looking forward to a Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence, given their superior prowess on the battlefield. Nonetheless, the game packs a fantastic roster of several other powerful Pokemon.

How to catch Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bagon is a Generation 3 Dragon-type Rock Head Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Violet. It is usually found in caves and forests in the new Paldea region, with its usual haunts being:

East Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

Beneath Glaceado Mountain

Bagon evolves into Shelgon after level 30. Shelgon can also be found wild in the new titles in the South Province (Area Six). The second stage of the Bagon family looks encased in a cocoon. They are called Endurance Pokemon. Salamence is the third and final form in the Bagon family.

Considered to be a pseudo-legendary Pokemon, Salamence is one of the most powerful monsters sans the Legendaries. For reference, Generation 9 pseudo-legendary is Baxcalibur. Players can acquire Salamence by grinding with Sheldon to level 50.

The Generation 3 pseudo-legendary sports a contrasting blue and red color, now having two enormous wings and a long tail. Given its high stats and pseudo-legendary status, it is a potent force on any team.

Generation 9 also contains a Paradox form of Salamence, an Ancient version of the pocket monster called Roaring Moon, that players can catch once they have finished the main story. The unique form is exclusive to Scarlet and can be encountered in Area Zero or The Great Crater of Paldea in a large cavern in the middle leading to a grassy area and a waterfall.

Those who possess Violet can trade with someone who already has Roaring Moon or engage in multiplayer with another Scarlet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to be aware of many more version-exclusive pocket monsters. Find out more about them here.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got several things right, especially with advancements like the auto-battling system, the latest titles from Game Freak suffer from significant performance issues that ruin player immersion and experience. Sportskeeda gave the title 7 out 10, calling them "terrific games held back by technological troubles."

