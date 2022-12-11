Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Azumarill Tera Raid Build

A good Azumarill build is fantastic for the highest-starred Tera Raids, which are some of the hardest battles in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That may surprise some because Azumarill's stats largely range from mediocre to outright bad.

For example, a Base Attack of 50 is atrocious for a physical attacker, yet Azumarill is saved by its Huge Power Ability, which doubles its Attack stat. Combine that with a good build, and you can easily clear most Tera Raids with just this Pokemon.

How to build Azumarill for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Its official Pokedex photo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a basic build for Azumaril in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Huge Power

Huge Power Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Speed

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Speed IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Belly Drum + Play Rough + Liquidation + Misty Terrain or Helping Hand

Belly Drum + Play Rough + Liquidation + Misty Terrain or Helping Hand Tera-Type: Water or Fairy

Water or Fairy Item: Leftovers or Lum Berry

Huge Power is by far the best Ability available to Azumarill. Doubling one's Attack stat is something every physical attacker in the game would love. By comparison, Sap Sipper is too situational, and Thick Fat isn't helpful at all for quickly defeating Tera Raids.

The build provided here can clear most Tera Raids without much trouble in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via OLM, Inc)

An Adamant Nature increases one's Attack and decreases their Sp. Atk in return. Boosting Attack is excellent since, at Level 100, Azumarill has 218 Attack, which is then doubled to 436 thanks to Huge Power. The drawback of losing Sp. Atk is fine since you aren't running any Special Attacks here.

As for EVs, maxing out Attack is necessary to maximize damage output. The next-best option is HP since it makes Azumarill bulkier. Remember, fainted Pokemon can't attack for a few seconds in Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids. Dump the remainder of EVs in anything but Sp. Atk, with Speed being the most popular option.

Sp. Atk IVs are insignificant here. Just max out everything else with Bottle Caps if you haven't done so already.

The mighty 7-star Charizard is easy to defeat with this build (Image via Game Freak)

No individual Tera-type resists both Water and Fairy-type attacks, meaning Azumarill can significantly damage most Tera Raids. The main thing you should watch out for are the battles where the opponent has a super-effective move against it, in which you can opt to use something else instead.

That's why Liquidation and Play Rough, its two best Physical attacks, are integral to its build. Belly Drum is another popular move since you can get +6 Attack at the cost of half your health. That might seem like a lot, but that's why the aforementioned 252 HP EVs are nice since they keep Azumarill pretty bulky for a Tera Raid battle.

The strategy of this build is pretty simple (Image via Game Freak)

You have two options for the final move. Misty Terrain is useful for blocking status ailments and halving Dragon-type attacks for your teammates for five turns. Alternatively, Helping Hand allows your allies to hit harder in case Azumarill is burned.

A Water or Fairy Tera Type is ideal here. Remember, anything Terastallized into one of its default types receives bonus damage when using a move with that Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Regarding items, Leftovers gives you some passive recovery, which is nice since you most likely lost half your health to Belly Drum. Likewise, Lum Berry is a solid item for removing all status ailments in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

