How to easily obtain the Attack-maximizing Belly Drum TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you explore the vast open world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will come across a variety of useful and versatile TMs that you can equip on your Pokemon.

While many TMs can be found in the wild, some can be obtained from NPCs, while others require crafting. One of the most sought-after TMs in the two games is Belly Drum, which maximizes a Pokemon's Attack stats in exchange for half of its maximum HP.

This particular move grants most Pokemon in your party an insane one-shot capability, and is one of the rarer TMs to find. However, many from the Pokemon community are having difficulties finding this TM in the games.

Today’s guide will go over how you can get the Belly Drum TM and use it on a Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining Belly Drum TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the most reliable ways of obtaining the Belly Drum TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be to copy it from a Pokemon that has already learned the move. A Pokemon that learns this move in the game is Makuhita and all of its evolutionary forms, including Hariyama and Iron Hands.

While Makuhita will be able to learn the move on its own once it reaches level 25, Hariyama will be able to obtain it at 26, with Iron Hands learning it only after reaching 84.

Once your Pokemon has learned the move in Scarlet and Violet, you will then be required to copy it. To do so, you will need to get your hands on some Mirror Herbs. This particular item will allow you to transfer a move from one Pokemon to another in your party.

To get your hands on some Mirror Herbs, you will need to head to a Delibird Presents Shop and then purchase it from there. Unfortunately, this shop is not a location that you will have access to automatically in-game, and you will be required to beat at least six Gym Leaders to unlock it.

Once you have obtained a Mirror Herb, you will just need to use it from the inventory, and copy a skill onto the Pokemon you want, which, in this case, will be the Belly Drum move.

Belly Drum is an incredibly effective buff, not just for Makuhita and its evolved form, but for many other Pokemon in the game as well. Unfortunately, not all Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet will be able to learn this move.

Given below is a list of all the Pokemon who will be able to learn Belly Drum in the games:

Teddiursa

Azurill

Slowpoke

Eiscue

Skwovet

Although Belly Drum is an extremely effective skill in both games, the heavy HP drop upon using this move makes it quite risky. Therefore, it’s advised that you only use it in particular situations, like defeating some of the hardest challenges in the game. It should only be used if you're certain that your Pokemon will not faint from the next attack.

