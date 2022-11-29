How to buy clothes and accessories to customize your character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are several things that you can customize in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Both versions of the game offer options that will let you personalize the created character in a variety of ways.

While there is a character creation option at the beginning of the games, you will also be able to customize what they wear once you have made some progress in the main narrative.

From clothes to accessories, there is a lot that you can get your hands on as you explore the vast open world of Paldea. However, the games will not tell you exactly how you will be able to avail of these cosmetic additions, which is why there are many in the Pokemon community who are finding it rather complicated to customize their characters in the games.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how and from where you will be able to buy clothes and accessories to customize your character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Players can switch between four sets of uniforms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The clothes in Scarlet and Violet will revolve around the school uniform themes. Although there will be no new apparel in the games, you will be able to switch between the following sets of uniforms in the titles:

Summer Uniform

Spring Uniform

Winter Uniform

Autumn Uniform

To be able to access these uniforms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Outfit Menu by clicking on the Left directional pad button. There you will be able to go through all the outfits by pressing the A button and can also preview them by pressing Y.

From here, you can equip the different uniforms as well and keep your character dressed in accordance with the various regions of Paldea.

Along with the clothes, you will be able to customize the accessories as well. Items such as Gloves, Footwear, Bags, Headwear, Eyewear, and more can also be obtained and equipped.

However, unlike the uniforms, not all the accessories in Scarlet and Violet are unlocked by default or with game progressions. There is some premium content that you can only obtain by purchasing them with Poke Dollars from the in-game shops.

Obtaining accessories in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To be able to buy some of the accessories in the games, you will need to make your way to individual stores that are located in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia.

Below is a list of all the accessory types and the stores from which you will be able to purchase them

Shoes: You will be able to obtain shoes from the Zapaldea Footwear store, which is located in all three towns.

You will be able to obtain shoes from the Zapaldea Footwear store, which is located in all three towns. Socks: For sock accessories, you will need to go to Sock Quarter in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia.

For sock accessories, you will need to go to Sock Quarter in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia. Hats: Hats can be purchased from the Capbourg store, which is located in all three towns.

Hats can be purchased from the Capbourg store, which is located in all three towns. Glasses: Glasses can be bought from the Spec Shack shop located in all three towns.

Glasses can be bought from the Spec Shack shop located in all three towns. Bags: The Bag accessories can be obtained from Bagin, which is also located in all three towns.

The Bag accessories can be obtained from Bagin, which is also located in all three towns. Gloves and other accessories: Hand gloves and other similar accessories can be bought from Rough & Tough or Veracidad or Seguro Style located in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia.

Accessories are a great way to personalize your character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and bring some flavor to certain aspects of the games.

