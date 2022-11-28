How to obtain Kelpsy Berry and increase Friendship Level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Berries are one of the key resources in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which have a fair bit of gameplay aspect attached to it.

Trainers can use them for various effects, including restoring a Pokemon’s HP, buffing them, curing their ailments, and more. Kelpsy Berry, on the other hand, increases the level of friendship that a Pokemon in your party has with you.

Friendship is one of the many core factors in Scarlet and Violet, which can determine your Pokemon’s performance in battle and their evolution. This makes Kelpsy Berry one of the most important resources in the game. However, it is not all that easy to come about.

Many in the community are having a hard time coming across it, which is why today’s guide will go over how you can easily obtain a Kelpsy Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining Kelpsy Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To obtain Kelpsy Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must participate in an auction in Porto Marinada and outbid everyone there for the item. It would be best if you had a fair bit of Poke Dollars for this, as it is advisable to go for the auction when you have a large sum of in-game capital at your disposal.

Hence, to obtain Kelpsy Berry in Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to,

Unlock the Auction House. The auction will not be available to you as soon as you start Scarlet and Violet. You will first be required to defeat the Cassacarrafa’s Gym Challenge, and only then will you gain access to this feature in the game.

Once it is unlocked, you will need to check all the featured items you can bid for. If a Kelpsy Berry is not up for grabs, you can check again another day.

If a Kelpsy Berry is available, then to obtain it, you will be required to outbid everyone who is at the auction. There will be other NPC trainers who will bid against you. Hence you will require a good chunk of Poke Dollars to get it.

Additionally, you will be able to obtain the berry as a drop, out in the wild. However, since they are rare, not every dropped berry will be a Kelpsy Berry.

Using Kelpsy Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the primary uses of Kelpsy Berry will be to increase the Friendship Level of your Pokemon. However, this might decrease some of their base Attack stats.

Increasing friendship levels will also affect certain abilities and other Pokemon moods like Frustration and Return when in battle. Additionally, one of its biggest uses is in evolution. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you cannot evolve Pichu into Pikachu and Riolu into Lucario without increasing friendship levels.

Fortunately, Kelpsy Berry is one of many resources that increases the Friendship Level in the game, as Grepa Berry, Hondew Berry, Pomeg Berry, Qualot Berry, and Tamato Berry will have the same effect.

If you wish to evolve some of the Pokemon locked behind a Friendship bar, you will need to get your hands on these berries.

