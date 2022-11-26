Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Makuhita, Hariyama, and Iron Hands?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's fighting-type Pokemon offerings are excellent, but one of the most popular picks is back. Makuhita and his evolved form, Hariyama, traveled from Hoenn to Paldea. Violet players can also access a brand new form, thanks to the Paradox Pokemon.

Iron Hands is a Pokemon Violet exclusive, but it can be traded between the two games. The first two forms are the bulky fighting types we all remember, but Iron Hands is something new - Fighting/Electric. A robot with large hands to smack down opponents is mighty.

Where can Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers find the Makuhita line?

Makuhita is a very common Pokemon in these games. You won't have to search too much. It's a common Pocket Monster wandering across the Southern, Eastern, and Western Paldean regions.

Makuhita locations

West Province (Area Two)

Asado Desert

West Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two) – in the northern part of the area

South Province (Area Six)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

Zapapico

East Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket – southern part of the area

He can be found on more than half of the map. Hariyama is a bit more difficult to locate. But it's far from impossible.

If you don't want to get your Makuhita to level 24 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, go to the areas below and look around for the large fighting type. They will show up, even if they're less ordinary.

Where to find Hariyama

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three) – around the southern and northern areas

North Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain – around the base of the mountain

North Province (Area One)

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

If you want an Iron Hands, you can't get one until you've access to The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero). To access Area Zero, you must defeat the Victory Road, Operation Starfall, and Treasure Hunt storylines. This includes their final bosses - the Champion, Arven, and the Big Boss.

You can get one early if one of your friends has already unlocked one. I received an early Iron Hands through the Surprise Trade. It's not recommended to find one this way since it's completely random.

You'll find Iron Hands in Area Zero, and that's the only place he can be found naturally. He's one of the Paradox Pokemon for Violet and is the only Fighting/Electric type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

His moves are devastating, unlocking moves like Force Palm, Heavy Slam, Close Quarters, and Wild Charge. If you can get one early, he will be indispensable against the Elite Four and the Champion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

